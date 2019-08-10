Sales tax is a complicated world. We’ve put together this series to give you the information you need to navigate the complexities of compliance, as well as the solutions offered through sales tax technology. In this chapter, we start at the beginning: what sales tax technology is and how it helps businesses like yours.

Transaction taxes are a complex matter. There are many thousands of tax jurisdictions throughout the world, with over 12,000 in the United States alone — when, how, where, and what gets taxed varies from state to state, country to country, and trade bloc to trade bloc. Suffice to say, complying with the rules and changes in multiple jurisdictions is nearly impossible if you rely on a manual system.

