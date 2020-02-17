All state rates > North Dakota sales tax rates

North Dakota sales tax rates updated monthly

North Dakota state sales tax rate range

5-8.5%
Base state sales tax rate 5%
Local rate range 0%-3.5%
Total rate range 5%-8.5%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our calculator below for the most accurate rates. 

Sales tax returns made easy for small businesses

Find easy and cost-effective sales tax filing for your business.

See our free trial

Why can't I just use the ZIP code?

  • There are often multiple sales tax rates per ZIP code, county, and city.
  • ZIP codes often overlap, or become subsets of other ZIP codes, or represent no geographic region at all.
  • ZIP codes aren't stable. In any given year, the USPS makes numerous boundary changes to ZIP code areas.

For the most accurate sales tax rate, use an exact street address.

Your sales tax rate

Combined Tax Rate

%

Location

Jurisdiction Breakdown

North Dakota sales tax guide

What do these tax rates mean?

  • The combined tax rate is the total sales tax rate of the jurisdiction for the address you submitted.

  • The jurisdiction breakdown shows the different sales tax rates making up the combined rate.

  • While most taxable products are subject to the combined sales tax rate, some items are taxed differently at state and local levels. Be sure to apply the correct sales tax rate to your sale.

The rates presented are current for the date and time you submitted the address, but may change at any time with new tax legislation.

Calculate your total amount

See your sales tax rate applied to any item price

+ Sales tax rate

Total

Tax Breakdown

Subtotal
Tax
Tax amount
Total

How to use this sales tax rate

  1. Determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount. 

  2. Determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.

  3. Apply the sales tax rate shown above to your taxable product or service’s value.

2023 rates for North Dakota cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

Fargo

Bismarck

Grand Forks

Minot

West Fargo

Williston

Dickinson

Mandan

Jamestown

Wahpeton

Devils Lake

Watford City

Valley City

Grafton

Lincoln

Beulah

Horace

Rugby

Casselton

Hazen

Bottineau

Mayville

Oakes

Harvey

Mayville

Oakes

Harvey

Hillsboro

Tioga

All North Dakota city rates

Cass County

Burleigh County

Grand Forks County

Ward County

Morton County

Stark County

Williams County

Stutsman County

Richland County

Ramsey County

Walsh County

Barnes County

McLean County

Mercer County

Traill County

Bottineau County

McKenzie County

McHenry County

Dickey County

Pierce County

Wells County

Sioux County

LaMoure County

Sargent County

Dunn County

Nelson County

Renville County

Grant County

Eddy County

All North Dakota county rates

North Dakota sales tax details

The North Dakota (ND) state sales tax rate is currently 5%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 8.5%.

North Dakota assesses local tax at the city and county levels, but does not assess local tax for special jurisdictional areas such as school districts or transportation authorities.

Amazon.com owns and operates a customer service center in North Dakota. This physical presence, or nexus, creates a sales tax obligation for Amazon and many sellers participating in Amazon’s Seller Central and Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) programs.

North Dakota imposes sales tax on retailers’ gross receipts. Cities or counties that have adopted home rule charters may levy sales and use and other taxes at the local level.

North Dakota is a Streamlined Sales Tax state. Out-of-state retailers may be liable for sales and use tax and are encouraged to register with the state.

North Dakota sales tax resources

North Dakota sales tax guide for businesses

Our free, online guide covers multiple aspects of managing North Dakota sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting sales tax, filing sales tax returns and state nexus obligations. 

Visit the guide

Feb-17-2020

North Dakota Sales & Use Tax Guide - Avalara

Jul-2-2019

North Dakota Sales Tax Rate Changes - Avalara