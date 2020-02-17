The North Dakota (ND) state sales tax rate is currently 5%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 8.5%.

North Dakota assesses local tax at the city and county levels, but does not assess local tax for special jurisdictional areas such as school districts or transportation authorities.

Amazon.com owns and operates a customer service center in North Dakota. This physical presence, or nexus, creates a sales tax obligation for Amazon and many sellers participating in Amazon’s Seller Central and Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) programs.

North Dakota imposes sales tax on retailers’ gross receipts. Cities or counties that have adopted home rule charters may levy sales and use and other taxes at the local level.

North Dakota is a Streamlined Sales Tax state. Out-of-state retailers may be liable for sales and use tax and are encouraged to register with the state.