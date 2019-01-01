All state rates > Kentucky sales tax rates

Kentucky sales tax rates updated monthly

Get a quick rate range 

Kentucky state sales tax rate

6%
Base state sales tax rate 6%
Total rate range 6%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our calculator below for the most accurate rates. 

How to use this sales tax rate

  1. Determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount. 

  2. Determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.

  3. Apply the sales tax rate shown above to your taxable product or service’s value.

2023 rates for Kentucky cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

Kentucky sales tax details

The state of Kentucky (KY) has a statewide sales tax rate of 6%.

Kentucky was listed in Kiplinger’s 2011 10 tax-friendly states for retirees. Though the sales tax is a moderate 6%, huge income tax benefits and exemptions make it a place to be for retirees.

Amazon.com owns and operates a number of fulfillment centers in Kentucky. This physical presence, or nexus, creates a sales tax obligation for Amazon and many sellers participating in Amazon’s Seller Central and Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) programs.

Kentucky sales tax resources

