The state of Kentucky (KY) has a statewide sales tax rate of 6%.

Kentucky was listed in Kiplinger’s 2011 10 tax-friendly states for retirees. Though the sales tax is a moderate 6%, huge income tax benefits and exemptions make it a place to be for retirees.

Amazon.com owns and operates a number of fulfillment centers in Kentucky. This physical presence, or nexus, creates a sales tax obligation for Amazon and many sellers participating in Amazon’s Seller Central and Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) programs.