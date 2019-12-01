All state rates > Hawaii sales tax rates

Hawaii sales tax rates updated monthly

Get a quick rate range 

Hawaii state sales tax rate range

4-4.5%
Base state sales tax rate 4%
Local rate range* 0%-0.5%
Total rate range* 4%-4.5%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our calculator below for the most accurate rates. 

2023 rates for Hawaii cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

Honolulu

Pearl City

Hilo

Kailua

Waipahu

Kaneohe

Kahului

Kihei

Makakilo

Wahiawa

Wailuku

Kapolei

Ewa Beach

Waianae

Nanakuli

Lahaina

Kapaa

Aiea

Waimea

Holualoa

Mililani

Haiku

Pukalani

Makawao

Kula

Waikoloa

Laie

Wailea

Waimanalo

All Hawaii city rates

Hawaii County

Honolulu County

Kauai County

Maui County

All Hawaii county rates

Hawaii sales tax details

The Hawaii (HI) state sales tax rate is currently 4%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 4.5%.

Other, local-level tax rates in the state of Hawaii are quite complex compared against local-level tax rates in other states. Hawaii sales tax may also be levied at the city/county/school/transportation and SPD (special purpose district) levels.

Hawaii sales tax has numerous local taxing levels that must be monitored and maintained on a regular basis, it is complex and time consuming due to the volume of jurisdictions.

Effective January 1, 2020, a marketplace facilitator must collect and remit sales tax on all sales into the state, including those by an unlicensed seller.

All businesses that sell, transfer, barter, license, lease, rent, use or otherwise consume taxable tangible personal property in Hawaii are required to register with the state and collect and remit sales tax. Providers of many services required to complete the sale of taxable tangible personal property must also register and collect.

Hawaii sales tax resources

Hawaii sales tax guide for businesses

Our free, online guide covers multiple aspects of managing Hawaii sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting sales tax, filing sales tax returns and state nexus obligations. 

Visit the guide

