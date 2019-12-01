The Hawaii (HI) state sales tax rate is currently 4%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 4.5%.

Other, local-level tax rates in the state of Hawaii are quite complex compared against local-level tax rates in other states. Hawaii sales tax may also be levied at the city/county/school/transportation and SPD (special purpose district) levels.



Hawaii sales tax has numerous local taxing levels that must be monitored and maintained on a regular basis, it is complex and time consuming due to the volume of jurisdictions.

Effective January 1, 2020, a marketplace facilitator must collect and remit sales tax on all sales into the state, including those by an unlicensed seller.

All businesses that sell, transfer, barter, license, lease, rent, use or otherwise consume taxable tangible personal property in Hawaii are required to register with the state and collect and remit sales tax. Providers of many services required to complete the sale of taxable tangible personal property must also register and collect.