Montana state sales tax rate0%
* While the base rate applies statewide, it’s only a starting point for calculating sales tax in Montana. For an accurate tax rate for each jurisdiction, add other applicable local rates on top of the base rate.
Montana sales tax basics
The Montana (MT) state sales tax rate is currently 0%. Montana is one of only five states without a general sales tax.
Montana sales tax resources
