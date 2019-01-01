All state rates > Louisiana sales tax rates

Louisiana sales tax rates updated monthly

Get a quick rate range 

Louisiana state sales tax rate range

4.45-11.45%
Base state sales tax rate 4.45%
Local rate range 0%-7%
Total rate range 4.45%-11.45%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our calculator below for the most accurate rates. 

Look up the current rate for a specific address using the same technology that powers the Avalara AvaTax rate calculation engine.
Why can't I just use the ZIP code?

  • There are often multiple sales tax rates per ZIP code, county, and city.
  • ZIP codes often overlap, or become subsets of other ZIP codes, or represent no geographic region at all.
  • ZIP codes aren't stable. In any given year, the USPS makes numerous boundary changes to ZIP code areas.

For the most accurate sales tax rate, use an exact street address.

Your sales tax rate

Combined Tax Rate

Location

Jurisdiction Breakdown

Louisiana sales tax guide

What do these tax rates mean?

  • The combined tax rate is the total sales tax rate of the jurisdiction for the address you submitted.

  • The jurisdiction breakdown shows the different sales tax rates making up the combined rate.

  • While most taxable products are subject to the combined sales tax rate, some items are taxed differently at state and local levels. Be sure to apply the correct sales tax rate to your sale.

The rates presented are current for the date and time you submitted the address, but may change at any time with new tax legislation.

Calculate your total amount

See your sales tax rate applied to any item price

+ Sales tax rate

Total

Tax Breakdown

Subtotal
Tax
Tax amount
Total

How to use this sales tax rate

  1. Determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount. 

  2. Determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.

  3. Apply the sales tax rate shown above to your taxable product or service’s value.

2023 rates for Louisiana cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

New Orleans

Baton Rouge

Shreveport

Lafayette

Lake Charles

Kenner

Bossier City

Monroe

Alexandria

Houma

New Iberia

Slidell

Ruston

Sulphur

Hammond

Natchitoches

Gretna

Opelousas

Zachary

Thibodaux

Pineville

Baker

Crowley

Minden

West Monroe

Morgan City

Bogalusa

Mandeville

Eunice

All Louisiana city rates

East Baton Rouge Parish

Jefferson Parish

Orleans Parish

Caddo Parish

St Tammany Parish

Lafayette Parish

Calcasieu Parish

Ouachita Parish

Rapides Parish

Livingston Parish

Tangipahoa Parish

Bossier Parish

Terrebonne Parish

Ascension Parish

Lafourche Parish

St Landry Parish

Iberia Parish

Acadia Parish

St Mary Parish

St Charles Parish

Vernon Parish

St Martin Parish

Washington Parish

Lincoln Parish

St John the Baptist Parish

Webster Parish

Natchitoches Parish

St Bernard Parish

Evangeline Parish

All Louisiana parish rates

Louisiana sales tax details

The Louisiana (LA) state sales tax rate is currently 4.45%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 11.45%.

Louisiana was listed on Kiplinger’s 2011 10 tax-friendly states for retirees. Though sales taxes can be steep due to local parish and jurisdiction sales taxes, food and medications are exempt from sales taxes.

Louisiana sales tax resources

Louisiana sales tax guide for businesses

Our free, online guide covers multiple aspects of managing Louisiana sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting sales tax, filing sales tax returns and state nexus obligations. 

Visit the guide

