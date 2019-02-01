The Missouri (MO) state sales tax rate is currently 4.225%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 10.1%.

Missouri allows all state and local sales taxes to be remitted together at the state level. Once a seller remits sales tax to the Department of Revenue, the department will then distribute the local sales taxes to the cities, counties, and districts.

Missouri charges what is called a Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT), considered a sales tax on all sellers for the privilege of engaging in business in the state of Missouri. So additional fees on a sale, such as administrative fees for a service such as auction fees, can be considered taxable.