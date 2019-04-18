All state rates > Rhode Island sales tax rates

Rhode Island sales tax rates updated monthly

Rhode Island state sales tax rate

7%
Base state sales tax rate 7%
Total rate range 7%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our calculator below for the most accurate rates. 

Why can't I just use the ZIP code?

  • There are often multiple sales tax rates per ZIP code, county, and city.
  • ZIP codes often overlap, or become subsets of other ZIP codes, or represent no geographic region at all.
  • ZIP codes aren't stable. In any given year, the USPS makes numerous boundary changes to ZIP code areas.

For the most accurate sales tax rate, use an exact street address.

Rhode Island sales tax guide

What do these tax rates mean?

  • The combined tax rate is the total sales tax rate of the jurisdiction for the address you submitted.

  • The jurisdiction breakdown shows the different sales tax rates making up the combined rate.

  • While most taxable products are subject to the combined sales tax rate, some items are taxed differently at state and local levels. Be sure to apply the correct sales tax rate to your sale.

The rates presented are current for the date and time you submitted the address, but may change at any time with new tax legislation.

How to use this sales tax rate

  1. Determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount. 

  2. Determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.

  3. Apply the sales tax rate shown above to your taxable product or service’s value.

2023 rates for Rhode Island cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

Providence

Warwick

Cranston

Pawtucket

East Providence

Woonsocket

Coventry

Cumberland

North Providence

South Kingstown

West Warwick

Johnston

North Kingstown

Newport

Bristol

Westerly

Smithfield

Lincoln

Central Falls

Portsmouth

Barrington

Middletown

Burrillville

Narragansett

Tiverton

East Greenwich

North Smithfield

Warren

Scituate

Providence County

Kent County

Washington County

Newport County

Bristol County

Rhode Island sales tax details

The Rhode Island (RI) state sales tax rate is currently 7%. Rhode Island is one of the few states with a single, statewide sales tax.

Businesses that sell, rent or lease taxable tangible personal property at retail in Rhode Island must register with the state and collect sales tax. Providers of taxable services must also register with the state.

Rhode Island is a Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) state. As such, Rhode Island encourages out-of-state businesses without a sales tax obligation to register with the state and collect sales tax. Avalara is a Certified Service Provider (CSP) for SST.

Taxable goods and services purchased for use by a business without the payment of sales tax to the Rhode Island Division of Taxation require the payment of use tax through the filing of a Consumer's Use Tax Return.

Rhode Island sales tax resources

Rhode Island sales tax guide for businesses

Our free, online guide covers multiple aspects of managing Rhode Island sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting sales tax, filing sales tax returns and state nexus obligations. 

Apr-18-2019

