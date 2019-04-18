The Rhode Island (RI) state sales tax rate is currently 7%. Rhode Island is one of the few states with a single, statewide sales tax.

Businesses that sell, rent or lease taxable tangible personal property at retail in Rhode Island must register with the state and collect sales tax. Providers of taxable services must also register with the state.

Rhode Island is a Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) state. As such, Rhode Island encourages out-of-state businesses without a sales tax obligation to register with the state and collect sales tax. Avalara is a Certified Service Provider (CSP) for SST.

Taxable goods and services purchased for use by a business without the payment of sales tax to the Rhode Island Division of Taxation require the payment of use tax through the filing of a Consumer's Use Tax Return.