The Kansas (KS) state sales tax rate is currently 6.5%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 10.6%.

Other, local-level tax rates in the state of Kansas are quite complex compared against local-level tax rates in other states. Kansas sales tax may also be levied at the city/county/school/transportation and SPD (special purpose district) levels.

Kansas sales tax has numerous local taxing levels that must be monitored and maintained on a regular basis, it is complex and time consuming due to the volume of jurisdictions.

Amazon.com owns and operates a fulfillment center in Kansas. This physical presence, or nexus, creates a sales tax obligation for Amazon and many sellers participating in Amazon’s Seller Central and Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) programs.

Kansas is a Streamline Sales Tax state. If your business qualifies, the cost of registration, sales tax calculations, returns preparation, and state filing and remittance will be covered when you work with an SST Certified Service Provider like Avalara.