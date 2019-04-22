Learn about sales tax automation Introducing our Sales Tax Automation 101 series. The first installment covers the basics of sales tax automation: what it is and how it can help your business. Read Chapter 1

Sales tax 101

Sales tax is a tax paid to a governing body (state or local) on the sale of certain goods and services. Kansas first adopted a general state sales tax in 1937, and since that time, the rate has risen to 6.5 percent. On top of the state sales tax, there may be one or more local sales taxes, as well as one or more special district taxes, each of which can range between 0 percent and 4.1 percent. Currently, combined sales tax rates in Kansas range from 6.5 percent to 10.6 percent, depending on the location of the sale. As a business owner selling taxable goods or services, you act as an agent of the state of Kansas by collecting tax from purchasers and passing it along to the appropriate tax authority. Sales and use tax in Kansas is administered by the Kansas Department of Revenue (DOR).



Any sales tax collected from customers belongs to the state of Kansas, not you. It’s your responsibility to manage the taxes you collect to remain in compliance with state and local laws. Failure to do so can lead to penalties and interest charges.

When you need to collect Kansas sales tax

In Kansas, sales tax is levied on the sale of tangible goods and some services. The tax is collected by the seller and remitted to state tax authorities. The seller acts as a de facto collector. To help you determine whether you need to collect sales tax in Kansas, start by answering these three questions: Do you have nexus in Kansas?

Are you selling taxable goods or services to Kansas residents?

Are your buyers required to pay sales tax? If the answer to all three questions is yes, you’re required to register with the state tax authority, collect the correct amount of sales tax per sale, file returns, and remit to the state.

Failure to collect Kansas sales tax

If you meet the criteria for collecting sales tax and choose not to, you’ll be held responsible for the tax due, plus applicable penalties and interest. It’s extremely important to set up tax collection at the point of sale — it’s near impossible to collect sales tax from customers after a transaction is complete.

Sales tax nexus

The need to collect sales tax in Kansas is predicated on having a significant connection with the state. This is a concept known as nexus. Nexus is a Latin word that means "to bind or tie," and it’s the deciding factor for whether the state has the legal authority to require your business to collect, file, and remit sales tax.



Nexus triggers

Sales tax nexus in all states used to be limited to physical presence: A state could require a business to register and collect and remit sales tax only if it had a physical presence in the state, such as employees or an office, retail store, or warehouse.



In June 2018, the Supreme Court of the United States overruled the physical presence rule with its decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. States are now free to tax businesses based on their economic and virtual connections to the state, or economic nexus.



While physical presence still triggers a sales tax collection obligation in Kansas, it’s now possible for out-of-state sellers to have sales tax nexus with Kansas.

Out-of-state sellers

Out-of-state sellers with no physical presence in a state may establish sales tax nexus in the following ways: Affiliate nexus : Having ties to businesses or affiliates in Kansas. This includes, but isn’t limited to, the design and development of tangible personal property (goods) sold by the remote retailer, or solicitation of sales of goods on behalf of the retailer.

Click-through nexus : Having an agreement to reward a person(s) in the state for directly or indirectly referring potential purchasers of goods through an internet link, website, or otherwise, and: The retailer enters into an agreement with one or more residents of Kansas under which the resident, for a commission or other consideration, directly or indirectly refers potential customers, whether by a link or an internet website, by telemarketing, by an in-person oral presentation, or otherwise, to the retailer; and

The cumulative gross receipts from sales by the retailer to customers in the state who are referred to the retailer by all residents with this type of an agreement with the retailer is in excess of $10,000 during the preceding 12 months. Economic nexus : Having a certain amount of economic activity in the state. For sales made on and after October 1, 2019, a remote seller must register with the state then collect and remit Kansas sales tax for any sales made into the state. Although many states provide an exception for small sellers, Kansas does not at this time. Inventory in the state : Storing property for sale in the state. This includes merchandise owned by Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) merchants and stored in Kansas in a warehouse owned or operated by Amazon. Trade shows : Attending conventions or trade shows in Kansas. You are liable for collecting and remitting Kansas use tax on orders taken or sales made during Kansas conventions or trade shows. However, you generally would not have nexus if you’re in the state solely to engage in convention or trade show activities and do not take orders or make sales.



If you have sales tax nexus in Kansas, you’re required to register with the Kansas DOR and to charge, collect, and remit the appropriate tax to the state.



For more information, see S.B. 83, Kansas Department of Revenue Notice 13-05 and Notice 19-04.

Trailing nexus

Sales tax nexus can linger even after a retailer ceases the activities that caused it to be “engaged in business” in the state. This is known as trailing nexus. As of October 2019, Kansas does not have an explicitly defined trailing nexus policy.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA)

If you’re an active Amazon seller and you use Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), you need to know where your inventory is stored and if its presence in a state will trigger nexus. FBA sellers can also download an Inventory Event Detail Report from Amazon Seller Central to identify inventory stored in Kansas. If you sell taxable goods to Kansas residents and have inventory stored in the state, you likely have nexus and an obligation to collect and remit tax. To begin to understand your unique nexus obligations, check out our free economic nexus tool or consult with a trusted tax advisor.

Sourcing sales tax in Kansas: which rate to collect

In some states, sales tax rates, rules, and regulations are based on the location of the seller and the origin of the sale (origin-based sourcing). In others, sales tax is based on the location of the buyer and the destination of the sale (destination-based sourcing).



Kansas is a destination-based state. This means you’re responsible for applying the sales tax rate determined by the ship-to address on all taxable sales.



For additional information, see the Kansas sourcing rules.

Getting registered

After determining you have sales tax nexus in Kansas, you need to register with the proper state authority and collect, file, and remit sales tax to the state. We get a lot of questions about this and recognize it may be the most difficult hurdle for businesses to overcome. Avalara Licensing can help you obtain your Kansas business license and sales tax registration.



How to register for a Kansas seller's permit

You can register for a Kansas seller’s permit online through the Kansas DOR. To apply, you’ll need to provide the Kansas DOR with certain information about your business, including but not limited to: Business name, address, and contact information

Federal EIN number

Date business activities began or will begin

Projected monthly sales

Projected monthly taxable sales

Products to be sold

Cost of registering for a Kansas seller's permit

There is currently no cost to register as a business in Kansas.

Acquiring a registered business

You must register with the Kansas Department of Revenue if you acquire an existing business in Kansas. The state requires all registered businesses to have the current business owner’s name and contact information on file.

Streamlined Sales Tax (SST)

The Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement (SSUTA), or Streamlined Sales Tax (SST), is an effort by multiple states to simplify the administration and cost of sales and use tax for remote sellers. Remote sellers can register in multiple states at the same time through the Streamlined Sales Tax Registration System (SSTRS). Kansas became a full member of the SST on October 1, 2005.

Collecting sales tax

Once you've successfully registered to collect Kansas sales tax, you'll need to apply the correct rate to all taxable sales, remit sales tax, file timely returns with the Kansas Department of Revenue, and keep excellent records. Here’s what you need to know to keep everything organized and in check.

How you collect Kansas sales tax is influenced by how you sell your goods: Brick-and-mortar store : Have a physical store? Brick-and-mortar point-of-sale solutions allow users to set the sales tax rate associated with the store location. New tax groups can then be created to allow for specific product tax rules.



Hosted store : Hosted store solutions like Shopify and Squarespace offer integrated sales tax rate determination and collection. Hosted stores offer sellers a dashboard environment where Kansas sales tax collection can be managed.



Marketplace : Marketplaces like Amazon and Etsy offer integrated sales tax rate determination and collection, usually for a fee. As with hosted stores, you can set things up from your seller dashboard and let your marketplace provider do most of the heavy lifting.



Mobile point of sale : Mobile point-of-sale systems like Square rely on GPS to determine sale location. The appropriate tax rate is then determined and applied to the order. Specific tax rules can be set within the system to allow for specific product tax rules.



Kansas sales tax collection can be automated to make your life much easier. Avalara AvaTax seamlessly integrates with the business systems you already use to deliver sales and use tax calculations in real time.

Tax-exempt goods

Some goods are exempt from sales tax under Kansas law. Examples include farm machinery and equipment, prescription drugs, and some medical devices. We recommend businesses review the laws and rules put forth by the Kansas Department of Revenue to stay up to date on which goods are taxable and which are exempt, and under what conditions.



Tax-exempt customers

Some customers are exempt from paying sales tax under Kansas law. Examples include government agencies, some nonprofit organizations, and merchants purchasing goods for resale.



Sellers are required to collect a valid exemption or resale certificate from buyers to validate each exempt transaction.

Misplacing a sales tax exemption/resale certificate

Kansas sales tax exemption and resale certificates are worth far more than the paper they’re written on. If you’re audited and cannot validate an exempt transaction, the Kansas Department of Revenue may hold you responsible for the uncollected sales tax. In some cases, late fees and interest will be applied and can result in large, unexpected bills.

Sales tax holidays

Sales tax holidays exempt specific products from sales and use tax for a limited period, usually a weekend or a week. Approximately 17 states offer sales tax holidays every year.



As of October 2019, however, there are no sales tax holidays in Kansas.

Filing and remittance

You're registered with the Kansas Department of Revenue and you've begun collecting sales tax. Remember, those tax dollars don't belong to you. As an agent of the state of Kansas, your role is that of intermediary to transfer tax dollars from consumers to the tax authorities.



How to file

Once you’ve collected sales tax, you’re required to remit it to the Kansas Department of Revenue by a certain date. The Kansas Department of Revenue will then distribute it appropriately.



Filing a Kansas sales tax return is a two-step process comprised of submitting the required sales data (filing a return) and remitting the collected tax dollars (if any) to the Kansas DOR. The filing process forces you to detail your total sales in the state, the amount of sales tax collected, and the location of each sale.



Taxpayers still have access to downloadable retailers' sales tax return forms ST-16 and ST-36, but in accordance with Senate Bill 430, all retailers are required to submit Retailers’ Sales, Compensating Use taxes, and Withholding Tax returns electronically via the Kansas Department of Revenue Customer Service Center or an authorized tax filing service.

Filing frequency

The Kansas Department of Revenue will assign you a filing frequency. Typically, this is determined by the size or sales volume of your business. State governments generally ask larger businesses to file more frequently. See the filing due dates section for more information. Kansas sales tax returns and payments must be remitted at the same time; both have the same due date.

Online filing

You may file directly with the Kansas DOR by visiting their site and entering your transaction data manually. This is a free service, but preparing Kansas sales tax returns can be time-consuming — especially for larger sellers.

Using a third party to file returns

To save time and avoid costly errors, many businesses outsource their sales and use tax filing to an accountant, bookkeeper, or sales tax automation company like Avalara. This is a normal business practice that can save business owners time and help them steer clear of costly mistakes due to inexperience and a lack of deep knowledge about Kansas sales tax code. Avalara Returns for Small Business is an affordable third-party solution that helps business owners simplify the sales tax returns process and stay focused on growing their business. Learn how automating the sales tax returns process could help your business. See our offer to try Returns for Small Business free for up to 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.

Filing when there are no sales

Once you have a Kansas seller's permit, you’re required to file returns at the completion of each assigned collection period regardless of whether any sales tax was collected. When no sales tax was collected, you must file a "zero return.”



Failure to submit a zero return can result in penalties and interest charges.

Closing a business

The Kansas DOR requires all businesses to "close their books" by filing a final sales tax return. This also holds true for business owners selling or otherwise transferring ownership of their business.

Timely filing discount

Many states encourage the timely or early filing of sales and use tax returns with a timely filing discount.



As of October 2019, the Kansas DOR does not offer sales tax filers a discount.

Filing due dates

It's important to know the due dates associated with the filing frequency assigned to your business by the Kansas Department of Revenue. This way you'll be prepared and can plan accordingly. Failure to file by the assigned date can lead to late fines and interest charges.

The Kansas DOR requires most sales tax filing to be completed by the 25th day of the month following the tax period. In the case of prepaid monthly filers, filing is due by the 25th of the taxable month. Below, we've grouped Kansas sales tax filing due dates by filing frequency for your convenience. Due dates falling on a weekend or holiday are adjusted to the following business day.

Kansas 2019 monthly filing due dates

Reporting period Filing deadline January February 25, 2019

February March 25, 2019

March April 25, 2019

April May 28, 2019

May June 25, 2019

June July 25, 2019

July August 26, 2019

August September 25, 2019

September October 25, 2019

October November 25, 2019

November December 26, 2019

December January 27, 2020



Kansas 2019 prepaid monthly filing due dates

Reporting period Filing deadline January January 25, 2019

February February 25, 2019

March March 25, 2019

April April 25, 2019

May May 28, 2019

June June 25, 2019

July July 25, 2019

August August 26, 2019

September September 25, 2019

October October 25, 2019

November November 25, 2019

December December 26, 2019



Kansas 2019 quarterly filing due dates

Reporting period Filing deadline Q1 (January 1–March 31) April 25, 2019

Q2 (April 1–June 30) July 25, 2019

Q3 (July 1–September 30) October 25, 2019

Q4 (October 1–December 31) January 27, 2020



Kansas 2019 annual filing due date

Reporting period Filing deadline January 1–December 31 January 27, 2020



Late filing

Filing a Kansas sales tax return late may result in a late filing penalty as well as interest on any outstanding tax due. For more information, refer to our section on penalties and interest. In the event a Kansas sales tax filing deadline was missed due to circumstances beyond your control (e.g., weather, accident), the Kansas DOR may grant you an extension. However, you may be asked to provide evidence supporting your claim.

Penalties and interest

Hopefully you don't need to worry about this section because you're filing and remitting Kansas sales tax on time and without incident. However, in the real world, mistakes happen.



If you miss a sales tax filing deadline, follow the saying, “better late than never,” and file your return as soon as possible. Failure to file returns and remit collected tax on time may result in penalties and interest charges, and the longer you wait to file, the greater the penalty and the greater the interest.



If you’re in the process of acquiring a business, it’s strongly recommended that you contact the Kansas DOR and inquire about the current status of the potential acquisition. Once you've purchased the business, you’ll be held responsible for all outstanding Kansas sales and use tax liability.

Shipping and handling

If you’re collecting sales tax from Kansas residents, you’ll need to consider how to handle taxes on shipping and handling charges.



Taxable and exempt shipping charges