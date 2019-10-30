The Nebraska (NE) state sales tax rate is currently 5.5%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 7.5%, but food and prescription drugs are exempt.

Nebraska provides no tax breaks for Social Security benefits and military pensions while real estate is assessed at 100% market value. Food and prescription drugs are exempt from state sales tax.



All sellers making retail sales of taxable goods or services in Nebraska are required to register with the state and collect and remit sales tax. As Nebraska is a Streamlined Sales Tax state, out-of-state businesses without a sales tax obligation are encouraged to register for sales tax purposes.