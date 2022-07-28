Five common sales tax registration mistakes for small businesses

1. Failing to register for sales tax in the right states

2. Registering for sales tax in the wrong states

Registering where you aren’t required to register can cost you extra time and money. In addition to paying any registration fees, once you’re registered, you’ll be required to file each reporting period. In the majority of states, you’re required to file a sales tax return even if you haven’t made any sales or collected any sales taxes. This unnecessary burden can be avoided by knowing your nexus and only registering where you have an obligation.

3. Not taking advantage of the Streamlined Sales Tax program

The Streamlined Sales Tax program, or SST, is an effort by states to reduce the burden of sales and use tax collection, administration, and compliance. In the 24 states that participate, businesses can use one registration form to automatically register in all SST states. SST member states are Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Tennessee is an associate member state, so registration is optional. Registering for SST can make sales tax compliance in SST member states much more streamlined and less burdensome, especially for businesses with a high volume of sales into multiple SST states. Additionally, businesses that qualify as volunteer sellers can avoid the standard fees for registration, transactions, and filing in SST member states when they use a Certified Service Provider like Avalara. Click here to learn more about SST requirements and benefits.

4. Using the wrong NAICS code

5. Failing to properly deregister for sales tax

When your situation changes and you no longer have an obligation to collect sales tax in a state, you must follow a formal process to deregister. This can vary from state to state. Due to a concept known as “trailing nexus,” a state may require you to maintain your sales tax permit and file returns well after you make your last sale into the state. Although they can’t require a remote business to hold a sales tax permit indefinitely once all nexus-creating activity has ceased, states can enforce trailing nexus for weeks, months, or even years. Trailing nexus often works a little differently for physical presence nexus than it does for economic nexus. If an out-of-state seller were to spend a few days in Michigan to conduct activities to maintain its market in the state, for example, it would have physical nexus with Michigan beginning on the second day of contact and would have to file sales and use tax returns for the remainder of that month and for the next 11 months. Yet if a remote seller were to establish economic nexus with Michigan, it would need to continue to file returns “until an entire calendar year passes in which it does not meet either of [Michigan’s] economic thresholds.” Most states require remote sellers to collect tax in the year following a year in which the business meets an economic nexus threshold, regardless of their sales volume in the state that following year. Here’s more information about deregistration for remote sellers.

6. (BONUS!) Manually collecting, preparing, and filing sales tax returns