Can a remote seller cancel sales tax registration when sales drop below an economic nexus threshold?

Once a remote seller establishes economic nexus with a state, it must register with the state tax department and begin collecting, remitting, and filing sales tax as required by law. But what happens if that same seller’s sales eventually fall beneath the state’s economic nexus threshold? Can a business cancel its sales tax registration? If so, how soon? Not surprisingly, the answer varies from state to state.

Economic nexus recap

Sales tax nexus is a connection between a state and a business that permits the state to impose a sales tax obligation on the business. One of the most common ways for a business to establish nexus is by having a physical presence in the state, such as employees, inventory, or an office. In some states, nexus can also be created through ties to in-state affiliates (affiliate nexus) or through online referrals originating in the state (click-through nexus). And in all states with a sales tax, a business with no physical connection to a state (i.e., a remote seller) can establish nexus through its economic ties to a state (economic nexus). All economic nexus laws provide an exception for remote companies doing little business in the state. This small seller exception is governed by each state’s economic nexus threshold: Companies whose sales remain below the threshold won’t establish economic nexus, while companies whose sales meet or exceed the threshold will. Economic nexus thresholds are different in every state. For example: Florida’s threshold is $100,000 in taxable sales of tangible personal property in the state in the previous calendar year

New York’s threshold is 100 transactions and $500,000 of cumulative total gross receipts from sales of tangible personal property in the state during the previous four sales tax quarters Once a remote seller establishes economic nexus with a state, it must register for sales tax and comply with all applicable sales tax requirements. But for how long?

Does economic nexus last forever?

As noted above, a state can require a remote business to collect and remit sales tax only if the business has nexus with the state. States can also require a business to remain registered for a certain period after nexus has ceased. This is often referred to as “trailing nexus,” and it can last for weeks, months, or more than a year. Some states have clear trailing nexus rules and make them relatively easy to find. Other states have no clearly defined trailing nexus policy. Where they exist, trailing nexus rules are subject to change like all other sales tax rules. Texas eliminated its trailing nexus policy in 2015 — prior to that, an out-of-state seller with nexus was required to remain registered and collect and remit sales tax “for twelve months after it last engaged in business in Texas.” So no, economic nexus doesn’t last forever if your sales drop beneath a state’s economic nexus threshold, even if you continue to make sales in the state (provided they remain below the threshold). But your registration requirement could last longer than you think.

State guidelines for canceling sales tax registration after economic nexus ends

Don’t deregister without taking all necessary steps