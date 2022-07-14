Showing ads on Netflix could chill communications tax collections

After years of saying it would absolutely, positively — well, probably — never air ads during its programming, Netflix launched its Basic with Ads plan to subscribers in 12 countries at the beginning of November 2022. The reason is simple: Now that pandemic restrictions have eased, fewer people are stuck at home binge-watching “Stranger Things” or “Bridgerton.” That’s led to falling subscriber numbers — and revenue. The change has been talked about since Netflix’s earnings report from the first quarter of 2022. What hasn’t been talked about much is how this change could affect state and local government collection of communications taxes on streaming services.

Have we reached peak streaming?

Free ad-supported streaming services gain subscribers

Another factor facing Netflix and its premium rivals is the growth of fully ad-supported services that stream free content. There are a mix of business models for these free services: Some are affiliated with the companies that build video monitors, while others are affiliated with larger streaming services, television networks, or movie studios. Most provide a mix of older content — classic Hollywood movies and TV shows — with some newer shows. For example: If you were wondering what happened to Judge Judy, she’s on Amazon Freevee (the rebranded IMDb TV) as both star of her own rebooted show and executive producer of a new one. While Netflix remains the leading streaming platform in the country, its market share is declining. By contrast, smaller, ad-supported services are gaining new subscribers faster, data indicates. And that’s not terribly surprising: With all the economic uncertainty right now, canceling a premium streaming service that we’re not watching as much as we did in 2020 is an easy way to save money, especially when we can find potentially interesting shows on a free-to-watch ad-supported service.

Changes in streaming service revenues could affect tax collections