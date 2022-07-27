Uncharted territory: How to tax NFT sales

On July 1, 2022, the Washington State Department of Revenue published an interim statement on how sales tax applies to non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Washington is one of few states to tackle the taxability of NFTs, and it’s starting to stand out as a leader in the field. It’s pretty much uncharted territory.



What is an NFT?

Is the sale of an NFT subject to sales tax?

There’s no one answer to this question because taxability hinges on several factors: what is included in the transaction, the taxability of each component, and the identities of the buyer and seller. The DOR has identified four basic types of NFT transactions and provided sales tax guidance: 1. The object of the purchase is a stand-alone digital product (the NFT itself), such as artwork, an autograph, or video clips. Sales tax generally applies to retail sales of digital products in Washington, so the sale of a stand-alone NFT would be taxable. a. Retailing business and occupation (B&O) tax also applies. 2.The object of the purchase is a stand-alone good or service, not the NFT itself. Retail sales of goods or services are generally subject to Washington sales tax, so this transaction would generally be taxable. a. Retailing business and occupation (B&O) tax also applies. 3.The object of the purchase is a stand-alone good or service that is not classified as a retail sale, not the NFT itself. Washington sales tax generally does not apply to sales of goods or services not defined as retail sales, so the transaction would not be taxable. a. B&O tax, use tax, or another excise tax may apply. 4. The sale of an NFT includes a royalty payment to the NFT creator, or to another party who retails the right to royalties for future sale or distribution of the NFT. Royalty payments are not subject to Washington sales tax. a. Royalties B&O tax applies to gross income from royalties. How to tax bundled transactions that include an NFT

While some people are undoubtedly satisfied with the purchase of a stand-alone NFT, the DOR expects many NFTs sales will be mixed or bundled transactions. And determining the taxability of any sort of bundled transaction can be like unraveling a knot: You need to follow various threads to get to the end. First, the seller must determine whether the sale is, in fact, a bundled transaction (i.e., it is a retail sale of two or more products, the products are otherwise distinct and identifiable, and the products are sold for one non-itemized price).

Second, the seller must determine whether sales tax applies to each good or service included in the sale. Bundled transactions are generally subject to both Washington sales tax and the retailing B&O tax, but there can be exceptions to that rule.

