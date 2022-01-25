Taxing the metaverse: The basics

If “cities begin in the mind” and “very large social units are always, in a sense, imaginary,” as David Graeber and David Wengrow propose in The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, perhaps the metaverse isn’t all that different from the world in which we live. While it may be easier to transform ourselves and our settings in virtual realities, we still interact with others and, increasingly, engage in commercial activity. For there’s money to be made in the metaverse. That’s surely why many people are there.

And where there’s money, sooner or later there will be taxes. However, many states currently don’t tax transactions occurring in virtual worlds. Although all sales transactions are presumed taxable in states with a sales tax (unless there’s a specific exemption or exclusion), most states haven’t yet clarified which sales tax laws apply to sales made in the metaverse. When will they start? And how will they go about it?

David Lingerfelt, senior director of North America tax content at Avalara, says one of the biggest hurdles to taxing transactions in the metaverse is that many tax and government officials don’t know what the metaverse is. They don’t understand non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. “And if you don’t know what something is, you can’t know how to approach taxing it.”

Since tax and government officials aren’t the only people baffled by the metaverse and NFTs, a brief explanation is in order. Collins Dictionary defines NFT as “a unique digital certificate, registered in a blockchain, that is used to record ownership of an asset such as an artwork or a collectible.” Blockchain is “a system for storing records of transactions using digital currencies that can be accessed by linked computers.”

An NFT can be a jpeg of a child’s drawing (worth more in sentiment than dollars) or an original digital design by Beeple (worth more than $69 million). There are NFT sneakers by Adidas and Nike, NFT belts and handbags by Gucci, even NFT real estate. It seems the more businesses invest in NFTs and virtual worlds, the more consumers are willing to spend to enhance their own virtual experiences — or even profit from speculative purchases and resales of popular NFTs.

Indeed, resales in the metaverse can be more profitable for businesses than resales in the physical world. Retailers can get a cut every time an NFT changes hands in the metaverse by attaching a royalty agreement to the NFT. In the physical world, retailers generally have no control over what consumers do with the goods they purchase.

With NFT sales totalling $24.9 billion in 2021, tax administrators are bound to take note. And they’re starting to. Addressing fellow tax administrators via LinkedIn, Special Advisor to the Deputy Secretary for Taxation at the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue Kevin Milligan says, “Admit it. You’ve already looked ahead. You said it. NON-FUNGIBLE TOKENS, NFTS. ‘They are subject to sales tax.’ Or perhaps your state/city hasn’t amended its statute yet. Then your acceptable variation to the theme is, ‘They should be taxable.’”

But no state has expressly come out and said NFTs are or aren’t taxable. Not yet.

Scott Peterson, vice president of government relations at Avalara, says states that are members of the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement would likely say they have provided the necessary guidance because every SST state has completed a taxability matrix in which they specify how they tax digital codes and a host of other products and services.

David Lingerfelt isn’t so sure. “An NFT is not a digital token that you can exchange for digital property. That implies fungibility, and NFTs are non-fungible. An NFT is a unique digital asset,” he explains. “If it is the SST's position that ‘digital code’ includes NFTs, there is no harm in stating so expressly. Failure to do so invites tax controversy that is costly and time-consuming.”