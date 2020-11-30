Scott Peterson

Scott Peterson

Avalara Author
Scott Peterson is the Vice President of U.S. Tax Policy and Government Relations for Avalara, Inc. In his role, Scott leads Avalara’s effort to be the first name in sales tax automation. Prior to joining Avalara Scott was the first Executive Director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board. For seven years Scott acted as the chief operating officer of an organization devoted to making sales tax simpler and more uniform for the benefit of business. Before joining Streamline Scott spent ten years as the Director of the South Dakota Sales Tax Division where he was responsible for the state sales and use tax, the state’s contractor’s excise tax, the sales and use tax for over two hundred cities, and the sales and use tax for four tribal governments.

25 Articles

Small Business: Five common sales tax registration mistakes
North America Jul 27, 2022
Small Business: Five common sales tax registration mistakes
What is a drop shipper and how does drop shipping affect sales tax?
United States Feb 24, 2022
What is a drop shipper and how does drop shipping affect sales tax?
How to prep your business for Small Business Saturday
Nov 20, 2018
How to prep your business for Small Business Saturday
The FBA sales tax amnesty program explained
Aug 07, 2017
The FBA sales tax amnesty program explained
How the new sales tax amnesty will affect Amazon FBA sellers
Aug 03, 2017
How the new sales tax amnesty will affect Amazon FBA sellers
What Amazon’s decision to collect sales tax in all states does (and doesn’t) mean for your business
Mar 30, 2017
What Amazon’s decision to collect sales tax in all states does (and doesn’t) mean for your business
State-by-state guide to electronic sales tax filing and payment
Dec 29, 2016
State-by-state guide to electronic sales tax filing and payment
Which states offer the best incentives for filing sales tax on time?
Dec 20, 2016
Which states offer the best incentives for filing sales tax on time?
5 Tips to Get Started on Collecting Sales Tax
Dec 07, 2016
5 Tips to Get Started on Collecting Sales Tax
Top 5 sales tax audit risks for small businesses
Nov 21, 2016
Top 5 sales tax audit risks for small businesses
Election Day brings changes to sales taxes too
Nov 17, 2016
Election Day brings changes to sales taxes too
State sales tax websites: The good, the bad and the ugly
Oct 28, 2016
State sales tax websites: The good, the bad and the ugly
Which states let you pay your sales tax return with a credit card?
Oct 26, 2016
Which states let you pay your sales tax return with a credit card?
Top 5 sales tax registration mistakes that small businesses make
Oct 19, 2016
Top 5 sales tax registration mistakes that small businesses make
Top 5 sales tax filing mistakes that small businesses make
Oct 14, 2016
Top 5 sales tax filing mistakes that small businesses make
Sales tax filing 101 for small business
Oct 07, 2016
Sales tax filing 101 for small business
Top 5 mistakes that small businesses make with sales tax rates
Sep 01, 2016
Top 5 mistakes that small businesses make with sales tax rates
Apparel and sales tax: a guide for online sellers
Aug 30, 2016
Apparel and sales tax: a guide for online sellers
What small businesses need to know about sales tax and shipping
Aug 29, 2016
What small businesses need to know about sales tax and shipping
Origin vs. destination sales tax: A guide for small businesses
Aug 22, 2016
Origin vs. destination sales tax: A guide for small businesses
Is your small business ready to ace back-to-school sales tax holidays?
Aug 17, 2016
Is your small business ready to ace back-to-school sales tax holidays?
A guide to click-through nexus
Jun 30, 2016
A guide to click-through nexus
States firing more shots in battle over online sales tax
Jun 01, 2016
States firing more shots in battle over online sales tax
Laboratories of Democracy: The Real-time Sales Tax Collection Experiment
Dec 16, 2013
Laboratories of Democracy: The Real-time Sales Tax Collection Experiment
The Profile of a Tax Audit: Who’s next?
Nov 06, 2013
The Profile of a Tax Audit: Who’s next?