The Ohio (OH) state sales tax rate is currently 5.75%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 8%.

Other, local-level tax rates in the state of Ohio are quite complex compared against local-level tax rates in other states. Ohio sales tax may also be levied at the city/county/school/transportation and SPD (special purpose district) levels.

Effective August 1, 2019, remote marketplace facilitators must collect and remit sales or use tax on all sales into the state if it makes or facilitates more than $100,000 in gross sales or at least 200 transactions of taxable or exempt tangible personal property or services in the state in the current or previous calendar year.

The Ohio Department of Revenue requires any person or business making retail sales of taxable tangible personal property or taxable services to obtain a vendor’s license and collect and remit sales tax.