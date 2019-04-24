New Hampshire sales tax rates updated monthly
Our team of 100+ researchers keeps our database up to date with the latest in rates and taxability rules for each jurisdiction.
Get a quick rate range
State sales tax rate0%
* While the base rate applies statewide, it’s only a starting point for calculating sales tax in New Hampshire. For an accurate tax rate for each jurisdiction, add other applicable local rates on top of the base rate.
Download state rate tables
Get a free download of average rates by ZIP code for each state you select.
If you make sales in multiple states, rate tables can be used to input data into your tax system or maintain as a reference.
Automate calculation
Let Avalara AvaTax calculate rates in real time.
AvaTax gives you street-level precision at the point of sale, without requiring you to look up rates or maintain a database. Because it’s a cloud-based tool, rate updates are pushed to you automatically, based on the latest jurisdiction rules and regulations.
Now that you have your rate, make sales tax returns easier too
Automate returns preparation, online filing, and remittance with Avalara Returns for Small Business
Now that you have your rate, make sales tax returns easier too
Automate returns preparation, online filing, and remittance with Avalara Returns for Small Business.
New Hampshire sales tax details
New Hampshire (NH) sales tax is currently 0%. It is one of only 5 states without a sales tax.
Amazon.com owns and operates a fulfillment center in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire sales tax resources