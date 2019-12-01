The Indiana (IN) state sales tax rate is currently 7%.

Because of its single state tax rate, Indiana is one of the few states that does not require extensive maintenance. But there are numerous local levels of tax rates which must be monitored.

Amazon.com owns and operates several fulfillment centers in Indiana. This physical presence, or nexus, creates a sales tax obligation for Amazon and many sellers participating in Amazon’s Seller Central and Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) programs.

All businesses selling tangible personal property in Indiana are required to register with Indiana using the Indiana INTax portal. As a Streamlined Sales Tax State, businesses registering with the Indiana DOR may choose to use the Streamline Sales Tax option. Avalara is an SST certified service provider (CSP).