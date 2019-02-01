All state rates > Texas sales tax rates

Texas sales tax rates updated monthly

Our team of 100+ researchers keeps our database up to date with the latest in rates and taxability rules for each jurisdiction

Sales tax rates can vary by address

Get a quick rate range 

Texas state sales tax rate range

6.375–8.25%
Base state sales tax rate 6.25%
Local rate range* 0.125%–2%
Total rate range* 6.375%–8.25%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our calculator below for the most accurate rates. 

How to use this sales tax rate

  1. Determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount. 

  2. Determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.

  3. Apply the sales tax rate shown above to your taxable product or service’s value.

2023 rates for Texas cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

Houston

San Antonio

Dallas

Austin

Fort Worth

El Paso

Arlington

Corpus Christi

Plano

Laredo

Lubbock

Garland

Irving

Amarillo

Grand Prairie

McKinney

Frisco

Brownsville

Pasadena

Killeen

McAllen

Mesquite

Midland

Denton

Waco

Carrollton

Round Rock

Abilene

Pearland

All Texas city rates

Harris County

Dallas County

Tarrant County

Bexar County

Travis County

Collin County

Hidalgo County

El Paso County

Denton County

Fort Bend County

Montgomery County

Williamson County

Cameron County

Brazoria County

Nueces County

Bell County

Galveston County

Lubbock County

Webb County

Jefferson County

McLennan County

Smith County

Brazos County

Hays County

Ellis County

Johnson County

Midland County

Guadalupe County

Ector County

All Texas county rates

Texas sales tax details

The state sales tax rate in Texas (TX) is currently 6.25%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 8.25%.

At the local levels, Texas city tax rates can range from 0.25%–2%; county tax rates vary from 0.5%–1.5%; transit tax rates from 0.25%–1%; and special purpose district tax rates from 0.125%–2%. However, the combined rate of local sales and use taxes cannot exceed 2%, making the highest possible combined tax rate 8.25%.

Not all Texas cities and counties have a local code. Cities and counties without a local code do not charge a local sales and use tax. An example of the complexity of Texas state law is Spring, Texas. Spring is unincorporated but is located within a special purpose district. Local sales and use tax collected is not reported to Spring but to one of two possible tax jurisdictions.

Amazon owns and operates several fulfillment centers in Texas. This physical presence, or nexus, creates a sales tax obligation for Amazon and many sellers participating in Amazon’s Seller Central and Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) programs.

Texas sales tax is imposed on the retail sale, lease, and rental of most goods and many services. Anyone engaged in these areas of business is required to register with the state and collect and remit Texas sales tax.

Texas sales tax resources

Texas sales tax guide for businesses

Our free, online guide covers multiple aspects of managing Texas sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting sales tax, filing sales tax returns and state nexus obligations. 

Visit the guide

