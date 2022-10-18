All state rates > Florida sales tax rates

Florida sales tax rates

Florida state sales tax rate range

6-8%
Base state sales tax rate 6%
Local rate range* 0%-2%
Total rate range* 6%-8%
*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our lookup and calculator tool below for the most accurate rates.

2023 rates for Florida cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

Florida sales tax details

The Florida (FL) state sales tax rate is currently 6%. Depending on city, county and local tax jurisdictions, the total rate can be as high as 8%.

In the state of Florida, all sellers of tangible property or goods (including leases, licenses, and rentals) are required to register with the state and file and pay sales tax. To file and remit online, you may use an approved vendor, such as Returns for Small Business or enroll in the e-Services program and track payment due dates yourself.

Remote sellers participating utilizing Fulfillment by Amazon warehouses in Florida have established nexus and are required to collect sales tax.

Florida sales tax resources

Florida sales tax guide for businesses

Our free, online guide covers multiple aspects of managing Florida sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting sales tax, filing sales tax returns and state nexus obligations. 

Visit the guide

