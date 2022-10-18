Get a free download of average rates by ZIP code for each state you select. If you make sales in multiple states, rate tables can be used to input data into your tax system or maintain as a reference.

The Florida (FL) state sales tax rate is currently 6%. Depending on city, county and local tax jurisdictions, the total rate can be as high as 8%.

In the state of Florida, all sellers of tangible property or goods (including leases, licenses, and rentals) are required to register with the state and file and pay sales tax. To file and remit online, you may use an approved vendor, such as Returns for Small Business or enroll in the e-Services program and track payment due dates yourself.

Remote sellers participating utilizing Fulfillment by Amazon warehouses in Florida have established nexus and are required to collect sales tax.