The New Jersey (NJ) state sales tax rate is 6.625%. Unlike many states, NJ does not allow the imposition of local sales tax—the entire state has a single rate.

There are, however, 32 Urban Enterprise Zones covering 37 economically distressed cities. Certified businesses within Urban Enterprise Zones may purchase many tangible goods and services exempt from sales tax. In addition, qualifying retailers may apply for certification allowing them to charge 50% of the current sales tax rate, or 3.3125%.

Amazon.com owns and operates a fulfillment center in New Jersey. This physical presence, or nexus, creates a sales tax obligation for Amazon and many sellers participating in Amazon’s Seller Central and Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) programs.

Anyone making retail sales in the Garden State, including seasonal or “one-time” vendors, is required to register with the state. New Jersey is a Streamlined Sales Tax state. Out-of-state businesses believing they do not have nexus in NJ must file a paper form NJ-REG