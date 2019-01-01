All state rates > New Jersey sales tax rates

New Jersey sales tax rates updated monthly

Get a quick rate range 

New Jersey state sales tax rate

6.625%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our calculator below for the most accurate rates. 

Sales tax returns made easy for small businesses

Find easy and cost-effective sales tax filing for your business. Automate sales tax preparation, online filing, and remittance with Avalara Returns for Small Business.

See our free trial

Improve accuracy with rates based on address

Look up the current rate for a specific address using the same technology that powers the Avalara AvaTax rate calculation engine.
- Or -
Use my current location

Why can't I just use the ZIP code?

  • There are often multiple sales tax rates per ZIP code, county, and city.
  • ZIP codes often overlap, or become subsets of other ZIP codes, or represent no geographic region at all.
  • ZIP codes aren't stable. In any given year, the USPS makes numerous boundary changes to ZIP code areas.

For the most accurate sales tax rate, use an exact street address.

Your sales tax rate

Rate icon

Combined Tax Rate

%

Location

Jurisdiction Breakdown

New Jersey sales tax guide

What do these tax rates mean?

  • The combined tax rate is the total sales tax rate of the jurisdiction for the address you submitted.

  • The jurisdiction breakdown shows the different sales tax rates making up the combined rate.

  • While most taxable products are subject to the combined sales tax rate, some items are taxed differently at state and local levels. Be sure to apply the correct sales tax rate to your sale.

The rates presented are current for the date and time you submitted the address, but may change at any time with new tax legislation.

Calculate your total amount

See your sales tax rate applied to any item price

$

+ Sales tax rate

Total

Tax Breakdown

Subtotal
Tax
Tax amount
Total

How to use this sales tax rate

  1. Determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount. 

  2. Determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.

  3. Apply the sales tax rate shown above to your taxable product or service’s value.

2023 rates for New Jersey cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

New Jersey sales tax details

The New Jersey (NJ) state sales tax rate is 6.625%. Unlike many states, NJ does not allow the imposition of local sales tax—the entire state has a single rate.

There are, however, 32 Urban Enterprise Zones covering 37 economically distressed cities. Certified businesses within Urban Enterprise Zones may purchase many tangible goods and services exempt from sales tax. In addition, qualifying retailers may apply for certification allowing them to charge 50% of the current sales tax rate, or 3.3125%.

Amazon.com owns and operates a fulfillment center in New Jersey. This physical presence, or nexus, creates a sales tax obligation for Amazon and many sellers participating in Amazon’s Seller Central and Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) programs.

Anyone making retail sales in the Garden State, including seasonal or “one-time” vendors, is required to register with the state. New Jersey is a Streamlined Sales Tax state. Out-of-state businesses believing they do not have nexus in NJ must file a paper form NJ-REG

New Jersey sales tax resources

New Jersey sales tax guide for businesses

Our free, online guide covers multiple aspects of managing New Jersey sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting sales tax, filing sales tax returns and state nexus obligations. 

Visit the guide

