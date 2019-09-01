The Maine (ME) state sales tax rate is currently 5.5%. Sales tax is not collected at the local (city, county, or ZIP) in Maine making it one of the easier states in which to manage sales tax collection, filing, and remittance.

Food and prescription drugs are exempt in Maine while prepared food, lodging and auto rentals (both long and short-term), and various services are subject to tax.

Maine does not provide a blanket sales and use tax exemption for nonprofit organizations. Exemptions are classified by organization type with the state of Maine requireing groups to submit a completed application to be considered for sales tax exemption.