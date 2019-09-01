All state rates > Maine sales tax rates

Maine sales tax rates updated monthly

Our team of 100+ researchers keeps our database up to date with the latest in rates and taxability rules for each jurisdiction.  

Get a quick rate range 

Maine state sales tax rate

5.5%
Base state sales tax rate 5.5%
Total rate range 5.5%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our calculator below for the most accurate rates. 

Download state rate tables

Get a free download of average rates by ZIP code for each state you select.

If you make sales in multiple states, rate tables can be used to input data into your tax system or maintain as a reference. 

Get rate tables

Automate calculation

Let Avalara AvaTax calculate rates in real time.

AvaTax gives you street-level precision at the point of sale, without requiring you to look up rates or maintain a database. Because it’s a cloud-based tool, rate updates are pushed to you automatically, based on the latest jurisdiction rules and regulations.

Explore AvaTax

Sales tax returns made easy for small businesses

Find easy and cost-effective sales tax filing for your business. Automate sales tax preparation, online filing, and remittance with Avalara Returns for Small Business.

See our free trial

Sales tax returns made easy for small businesses

Find easy and cost-effective sales tax filing for your business. Automate sales tax preparation, online filing, and remittance with Avalara Returns for Small Business.

See our free trial

Improve accuracy with rates based on address

Look up the current rate for a specific address using the same technology that powers the Avalara AvaTax rate calculation engine.
- Or -
Use my current location

Why can't I just use the ZIP code?

  • There are often multiple sales tax rates per ZIP code, county, and city.
  • ZIP codes often overlap, or become subsets of other ZIP codes, or represent no geographic region at all.
  • ZIP codes aren't stable. In any given year, the USPS makes numerous boundary changes to ZIP code areas.

For the most accurate sales tax rate, use an exact street address.

Your sales tax rate

Rate icon

Combined Tax Rate

%

Location

Jurisdiction Breakdown

Maine sales tax guide

What do these tax rates mean?

  • The combined tax rate is the total sales tax rate of the jurisdiction for the address you submitted.

  • The jurisdiction breakdown shows the different sales tax rates making up the combined rate.

  • While most taxable products are subject to the combined sales tax rate, some items are taxed differently at state and local levels. Be sure to apply the correct sales tax rate to your sale.

The rates presented are current for the date and time you submitted the address, but may change at any time with new tax legislation.

Calculate your total amount

See your sales tax rate applied to any item price

$

+ Sales tax rate

Total

Tax Breakdown

Subtotal
Tax
Tax amount
Total

How to use this sales tax rate

  1. Determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount. 

  2. Determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.

  3. Apply the sales tax rate shown above to your taxable product or service’s value.

2023 rates for Maine cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

Portland

Lewiston

Bangor

South Portland

Auburn

Biddeford

Sanford

Saco

Augusta

Westbrook

Waterville

Presque Isle

Brewer

Bath

Caribou

Ellsworth

Old Town

Rockland

Belfast

Gardiner

Calais

Hallowell

Eastport

All Maine city rates

Cumberland County

York County

Penobscot County

Kennebec County

Androscoggin County

Aroostook County

Oxford County

Hancock County

Somerset County

Knox County

Waldo County

Sagadahoc County

Lincoln County

Washington County

Franklin County

All Maine county rates

Maine sales tax details

The Maine (ME) state sales tax rate is currently 5.5%. Sales tax is not collected at the local (city, county, or ZIP) in Maine making it one of the easier states in which to manage sales tax collection, filing, and remittance.

Food and prescription drugs are exempt in Maine while prepared food, lodging and auto rentals (both long and short-term), and various services are subject to tax.

Maine does not provide a blanket sales and use tax exemption for nonprofit organizations. Exemptions are classified by organization type with the state of Maine requireing groups to submit a completed application to be considered for sales tax exemption.

Maine sales tax resources

Maine sales tax guide for businesses

Our free, online guide covers multiple aspects of managing Maine sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting sales tax, filing sales tax returns and state nexus obligations. 

Visit the guide

Total results : 2
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/sales-and-use-tax,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/united-states/maine
Dec-9-2019

Maine Sales & Use Tax Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/sales-and-use-tax,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/united-states/maine
Apr-18-2019

Maine Sales Tax Quick Reference Guide - Avalara