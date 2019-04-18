The Michigan (MI) state sales tax rate is currently 6%.

Sales tax is a tax paid to a governing body (state or local) for the sale of certain goods and services. First enacted in the United States in 1921, sales tax dates back to ancient Egyptian times where paintings depict the collection of tax on commodities. Michigan first adopted a general state transaction privilege tax in 1933. Since that time, the rate has risen to 6%.

As a business owner selling taxable goods or services, you act as an agent of the state of Michigan by collecting transaction privilege tax from purchasers and passing it along to the Department of Revenue. This is an important point worth emphasizing. Any transaction privilege tax collected from residents belongs to the Department of Revenue. As a business owner, it is your responsibility to manange the transaction privilege tax you collect to remain in compliance with state laws and avoid penalties and interest.