The Idaho (ID) state sales tax rate is currently 6%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 9%.

Local level, non-property taxes are allowed within resort cities if approved by 60% majority vote. This includes hotel, liquor and sales taxes.

Other, local-level tax rates in the state of Idaho are quite complex compared against local-level tax rates in other states. Idaho sales tax may also be levied at the city/county/school/transportation and SPD (special purpose district) levels. To learn more about local sales taxes imposed, visit the Idaho State Tax Commission FAQ Number 146.

Idaho businesses that sell, rent, or lease tangible personal property are required to register for a seller’s permit to do business in Idaho.