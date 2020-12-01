All state rates > Idaho sales tax rates

Idaho sales tax rates updated monthly

Our team of 100+ researchers keeps our database up to date with the latest in rates and taxability rules for each jurisdiction.  

Get a quick rate range 

Idaho state sales tax rate range

6-9%
Base state sales tax rate 6%
Local rate range 0%-3%
Total rate range 6%-9%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our calculator below for the most accurate rates. 

Download state rate tables

Get a free download of average rates by ZIP code for each state you select.

If you make sales in multiple states, rate tables can be used to input data into your tax system or maintain as a reference. 

Get rate tables

Automate calculation

Let Avalara AvaTax calculate rates in real time.

AvaTax gives you street-level precision at the point of sale, without requiring you to look up rates or maintain a database. Because it’s a cloud-based tool, rate updates are pushed to you automatically, based on the latest jurisdiction rules and regulations.

Explore AvaTax

Sales tax returns made easy for small businesses

Find easy and cost-effective sales tax filing for your business. Automate sales tax preparation, online filing, and remittance with Avalara Returns for Small Business.

See our free trial

Sales tax returns made easy for small businesses

Find easy and cost-effective sales tax filing for your business. Automate sales tax preparation, online filing, and remittance with Avalara Returns for Small Business.

See our free trial

Improve accuracy with rates based on address

Look up the current rate for a specific address using the same technology that powers the Avalara AvaTax rate calculation engine.
- Or -
Use my current location

Why can't I just use the ZIP code?

  • There are often multiple sales tax rates per ZIP code, county, and city.
  • ZIP codes often overlap, or become subsets of other ZIP codes, or represent no geographic region at all.
  • ZIP codes aren't stable. In any given year, the USPS makes numerous boundary changes to ZIP code areas.

For the most accurate sales tax rate, use an exact street address.

Your sales tax rate

Rate icon

Combined Tax Rate

%

Location

Jurisdiction Breakdown

Idaho sales tax guide

What do these tax rates mean?

  • The combined tax rate is the total sales tax rate of the jurisdiction for the address you submitted.

  • The jurisdiction breakdown shows the different sales tax rates making up the combined rate.

  • While most taxable products are subject to the combined sales tax rate, some items are taxed differently at state and local levels. Be sure to apply the correct sales tax rate to your sale.

The rates presented are current for the date and time you submitted the address, but may change at any time with new tax legislation.

Calculate your total amount

See your sales tax rate applied to any item price

$

+ Sales tax rate

Total

Tax Breakdown

Subtotal
Tax
Tax amount
Total

How to use this sales tax rate

  1. Determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount. 

  2. Determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.

  3. Apply the sales tax rate shown above to your taxable product or service’s value.

2023 rates for Idaho cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

Boise

Meridian

Nampa

Idaho Falls

Pocatello

Caldwell

Coeur d'Alene

Twin Falls

Post Falls

Lewiston

Rexburg

Eagle

Moscow

Kuna

Ammon

Chubbuck

Hayden

Mountain Home

Blackfoot

Jerome

Burley

Star

Sandpoint

Hailey

Rathdrum

Middleton

Payette

Emmett

Rupert

All Idaho city rates

Ada County

Canyon County

Kootenai County

Bonneville County

Bannock County

Twin Falls County

Bingham County

Bonner County

Nez Perce County

Madison County

Latah County

Elmore County

Jefferson County

Cassia County

Payette County

Jerome County

Blaine County

Minidoka County

Gem County

Idaho County

Fremont County

Franklin County

Shoshone County

Owyhee County

Washington County

Teton County

Valley County

Clearwater County

Lemhi County

All Idaho county rates

Idaho sales tax details

The Idaho (ID) state sales tax rate is currently 6%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 9%.

Local level, non-property taxes are allowed within resort cities if approved by 60% majority vote. This includes hotel, liquor and sales taxes.

Other, local-level tax rates in the state of Idaho are quite complex compared against local-level tax rates in other states. Idaho sales tax may also be levied at the city/county/school/transportation and SPD (special purpose district) levels. To learn more about local sales taxes imposed, visit the Idaho State Tax Commission FAQ Number 146.

Idaho businesses that sell, rent, or lease tangible personal property are required to register for a seller’s permit to do business in Idaho.

Idaho sales tax resources

Idaho sales tax guide for businesses

Our free, online guide covers multiple aspects of managing Idaho sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting sales tax, filing sales tax returns and state nexus obligations. 

Visit the guide

Total results : 2
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/sales-and-use-tax,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/united-states/idaho
Feb-12-2020

Idaho Sales & Use Tax Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/sales-and-use-tax,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/united-states/idaho
Apr-18-2019

Idaho Sales Tax Quick Reference Guide - Avalara