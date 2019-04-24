Oregon sales tax rates updated monthly
Oregon state sales tax rate0%
Now that you have your rate, make sales tax returns easier too
Automate returns preparation, online filing, and remittance with Avalara Returns for Small Business.
Oregon sales tax details
The Oregon (OR) sales tax rate is currently 0%. Though there is no state sales tax, Oregon was noted in Kiplinger’s 2011 10 Tax-Unfriendly States for Retirees due to having one of the highest tax rates on personal income in the nation.
Oregon counties and cities have the right to impose a sales tax at the local level.
Oregon sales tax resources
Seasonal local sales tax up for a vote in Oregon, a state with no sales tax
Oregon has no general statewide sales tax, but there could be a seasonal local sales tax in Josephine County, Oregon, as soon as April 15, 2023. Voters in Josephine County will determine the fate of the proposed seasonal local sales tax on November 8, 2022.
July Roundup: Sales tax laws you need to know
While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your sales tax compliance.
Taxing Tomorrow: States reshape nexus laws for remote employees
States reconsider how nexus laws apply to remote workers as mandatory work-from-home orders transition to voluntary work-from-home decisions.