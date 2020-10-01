The South Dakota (SD) state sales tax rate is currently 4.5%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 6.5%.

Other, local-level tax rates in the state of South Dakota are quite complex compared against local-level tax rates in other states. Cities may impose municipal sales and use tax of up to 2% and a 1% municipal gross receipts tax in addition to sales tax (on certain goods and services). Sales tax may also be levied by tribal governments.

Since South Dakota sales tax has numerous local taxing levels that must be monitored and maintained on a regular basis, compliance is complex and time consuming.

South Dakota sales tax applies to the gross receipts of all retail sales, including the sale, lease or rental of tangible personal property or any product transferred electronically. Many services are also subject to sales tax.

As a Streamlined Sales Tax state, South Dakota encourages out-of-state businesses not required to remit sales tax returns to voluntarily register with the state and collect.