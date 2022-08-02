The Washington, DC sales tax rate is 6%, effective October 1, 2013. This is a single, district-wide general sales tax rate that applies to tangible personal property and selected services.

DC has a sales tax rate structure that also includes a 10% rate for liquor sold for off-premise and on-premise consumption, restaurant meals and rental vehicles; 18% rate for parking in commercial lots; and 14.5% for hotels and transient accommodations.