West Virginia state sales tax rate

6%
Base state sales tax rate 6%
Local rate range 0%-1%
Total rate range 6%-7%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our calculator below for the most accurate rates. 

Why can't I just use the ZIP code?

  • There are often multiple sales tax rates per ZIP code, county, and city.
  • ZIP codes often overlap, or become subsets of other ZIP codes, or represent no geographic region at all.
  • ZIP codes aren't stable. In any given year, the USPS makes numerous boundary changes to ZIP code areas.

For the most accurate sales tax rate, use an exact street address.

West Virginia sales tax guide

What do these tax rates mean?

  • The combined tax rate is the total sales tax rate of the jurisdiction for the address you submitted.

  • The jurisdiction breakdown shows the different sales tax rates making up the combined rate.

  • While most taxable products are subject to the combined sales tax rate, some items are taxed differently at state and local levels. Be sure to apply the correct sales tax rate to your sale.

The rates presented are current for the date and time you submitted the address, but may change at any time with new tax legislation.

How to use this sales tax rate

  1. Determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount. 

  2. Determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.

  3. Apply the sales tax rate shown above to your taxable product or service’s value.

2023 rates for West Virginia cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

Charleston

Huntington

Morgantown

Parkersburg

Wheeling

Weirton

Fairmont

Martinsburg

Beckley

Clarksburg

South Charleston

Vienna

Saint Albans

Bluefield

Bridgeport

Moundsville

Oak Hill

Dunbar

Elkins

Hurricane

Nitro

Charles Town

Princeton

Buckhannon

Ranson

Grafton

Keyser

Westover

Barboursville

All West Virginia city rates

Kanawha County

Berkeley County

Cabell County

Monongalia County

Wood County

Raleigh County

Harrison County

Mercer County

Marion County

Putnam County

Jefferson County

Fayette County

Ohio County

Wayne County

Logan County

Greenbrier County

Marshall County

Hancock County

Randolph County

Jackson County

Mineral County

Mason County

Boone County

Upshur County

Brooke County

Hampshire County

Wyoming County

McDowell County

Lincoln County

All West Virginia county rates

West Virginia sales tax details

The West Virginia (WV) state sales tax rate is currently 6%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 7%.

Amazon.com owns and operates a customer service center in West Virginia. This physical presence, or nexus, creates a sales tax obligation for Amazon and many sellers participating in Amazon’s Seller Central and Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) programs.

West Virginia sales tax is imposed on the retail sale or lease of tangible personal property and the furnishing of certain services. All sales and services are presumed to be subject to sales and use tax unless an exemption is clearly established. As a Streamlined Sales Tax state, West Virginia encourages out-of-state businesses without a sales tax obligation to register with the state and collect.

West Virginia sales tax resources

West Virginia sales tax guide for businesses

Our free, online guide covers multiple aspects of managing West Virginia sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting sales tax, filing sales tax returns and state nexus obligations. 

Visit the guide

