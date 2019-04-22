The West Virginia (WV) state sales tax rate is currently 6%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 7%.

Amazon.com owns and operates a customer service center in West Virginia. This physical presence, or nexus, creates a sales tax obligation for Amazon and many sellers participating in Amazon’s Seller Central and Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) programs.



West Virginia sales tax is imposed on the retail sale or lease of tangible personal property and the furnishing of certain services. All sales and services are presumed to be subject to sales and use tax unless an exemption is clearly established. As a Streamlined Sales Tax state, West Virginia encourages out-of-state businesses without a sales tax obligation to register with the state and collect.