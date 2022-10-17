All state rates > New York sales tax rates

New York sales tax rates

Rates updated monthly
Our team of 100+ researchers keeps our database up to date with the latest in rates and taxability rules for each jurisdiction.

Automate calculation

Let Avalara AvaTax calculate rates in real time.
AvaTax gives you street-level precision at the point of sale, without requiring you to look up rates or maintain a database. Because it’s a cloud-based tool, rate updates are pushed to you automatically, based on the latest jurisdiction rules and regulations.

Explore AvaTax

New York state sales tax rate range

4-8.875%
Base state sales tax rate 4%
Local rate range* 0%-4.875%
Total rate range* 4%-8.875%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our lookup and calculator tool below for the most accurate rates.

New York sales tax rates

Rates updated monthly
Our team of 100+ researchers keeps our database up to date with the latest in rates and taxability rules for each jurisdiction.

New York state sales tax rate range

4-8.875%
Base state sales tax rate 4%
Local rate range* 0%-4.875%
Total rate range* 4%-8.875%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our lookup and calculator tool below for the most accurate rates.

Automate calculation

Let Avalara AvaTax calculate rates in real time.

AvaTax gives you street-level precision at the point of sale, without requiring you to look up rates or maintain a database. Because it’s a cloud-based tool, rate updates are pushed to you automatically, based on the latest jurisdiction rules and regulations.

Explore AvaTax

Improve accuracy with rates based on address

Look up the current rate for a specific address using the same technology that powers the
Avalara AvaTax rate calculation engine.

- Or -
Use my current location

Why can't I just use the ZIP code?

  • There are often multiple sales tax rates per ZIP code, county, and city.
  • ZIP codes often overlap, or become subsets of other ZIP codes, or represent no geographic region at all.
  • ZIP codes aren't stable. In any given year, the USPS makes numerous boundary changes to ZIP code areas.

For the most accurate sales tax rate, use an exact street address.

Your sales tax rate

Rate icon

Combined Tax Rate

%

Location

Jurisdiction Breakdown

New York sales tax guide

What do these tax rates mean?

  • The combined tax rate is the total sales tax rate of the jurisdiction for the address you submitted.

  • The jurisdiction breakdown shows the different sales tax rates making up the combined rate.

  • While most taxable products are subject to the combined sales tax rate, some items are taxed differently at state and local levels. Be sure to apply the correct sales tax rate to your sale.

The rates presented are current for the date and time you submitted the address, but may change at any time with new tax legislation.

Calculate your total amount

See your sales tax rate applied to any item price

$

+ Sales tax rate

Total

Tax Breakdown

Subtotal
Tax
Tax amount
Total

How to use this sales tax rate

  1. Determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount. 

  2. Determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.

  3. Apply the sales tax rate shown above to your taxable product or service’s value.

2023 rates for New York cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels.

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

New York

Buffalo

Rochester

Yonkers

Syracuse

Albany

New Rochelle

Mount Vernon

Schenectady

Utica

White Plains

Niagara Falls

Troy

Binghamton

Rome

Long Beach

Poughkeepsie

North Tonawanda

Jamestown

Ithaca

Elmira

Newburgh

Middletown

Auburn

Watertown

Glen Cove

Saratoga Springs

Kingston

Peekskill

All New York city rates

Kings County

Queens County

New York County

Suffolk County

Bronx County

Nassau County

Westchester County

Erie County

Monroe County

Richmond County

Onondaga County

Orange County

Rockland County

Albany County

Dutchess County

Oneida County

Saratoga County

Niagara County

Broome County

Ulster County

Rensselaer County

Schenectady County

Chautauqua County

Oswego County

Jefferson County

St. Lawrence County

Ontario County

Tompkins County

Putnam County

All New York county rates

Download state rate tables for multiple states

Get a free download of average rates by ZIP code for each state you select.
If you make sales in multiple states, rate tables can be used to input data into your tax system or maintain as a reference. 

Get rate tables

New York sales tax details

The New York (NY) state sales tax rate is currently 4%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 8.875%. 

Other, local-level tax rates in the state of New York are quite complex compared against local-level tax rates in other states. New York sales tax may also be levied at the city/county/school/transportation and SPD (special purpose district) levels. 

Effective June 1, 2019, any remote marketplace provider that made or facilitated more than $500,000 in gross sales and 100 transactions in New York state in the preceding four quarterly periods is required to obtain a certificate of authority, collect sales tax, file returns, and remit tax on all sales into the state. 

Anyone making retail sales of taxable tangible personal property or services is required to register with the New York Tax Department at least 20 days prior to making taxable sales.

New York sales tax resources

New York sales tax guide for businesses

Our free, online guide covers multiple aspects of managing New York sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting sales tax, filing sales tax returns and state nexus obligations. 

Visit the guide

Total results : 1
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/sales-and-use-tax,avalara:content-tags/location/world/north-america/united-states/new-york
May-2-2019

New York Sales & Use Tax Guide - Avalara