New York sales tax details

The New York (NY) state sales tax rate is currently 4%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 8.875%.

Other, local-level tax rates in the state of New York are quite complex compared against local-level tax rates in other states. New York sales tax may also be levied at the city/county/school/transportation and SPD (special purpose district) levels.

Effective June 1, 2019, any remote marketplace provider that made or facilitated more than $500,000 in gross sales and 100 transactions in New York state in the preceding four quarterly periods is required to obtain a certificate of authority, collect sales tax, file returns, and remit tax on all sales into the state.

Anyone making retail sales of taxable tangible personal property or services is required to register with the New York Tax Department at least 20 days prior to making taxable sales.