Iowa sales tax rates

Get a quick rate range 

Iowa state sales tax rate range

6-8%
Base state sales tax rate 6%
Local rate range 0%-2%
Total rate range 6%-8%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our calculator below for the most accurate rates. 

Sales tax returns made easy for small businesses

Find easy and cost-effective sales tax filing for your business.

See our free trial

Improve accuracy with rates based on address

Look up the current rate for a specific address using the same technology that powers the Avalara AvaTax rate calculation engine.
- Or -
Use my current location

Why can't I just use the ZIP code?

  • There are often multiple sales tax rates per ZIP code, county, and city.
  • ZIP codes often overlap, or become subsets of other ZIP codes, or represent no geographic region at all.
  • ZIP codes aren't stable. In any given year, the USPS makes numerous boundary changes to ZIP code areas.

For the most accurate sales tax rate, use an exact street address.

Your sales tax rate

Rate icon

Combined Tax Rate

%

Location

Jurisdiction Breakdown

Iowa sales tax guide

What do these tax rates mean?

  • The combined tax rate is the total sales tax rate of the jurisdiction for the address you submitted.

  • The jurisdiction breakdown shows the different sales tax rates making up the combined rate.

  • While most taxable products are subject to the combined sales tax rate, some items are taxed differently at state and local levels. Be sure to apply the correct sales tax rate to your sale.

The rates presented are current for the date and time you submitted the address, but may change at any time with new tax legislation.

Calculate your total amount

See your sales tax rate applied to any item price

$

+ Sales tax rate

Total

Tax Breakdown

Subtotal
Tax
Tax amount
Total

How to use this sales tax rate

  1. Determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount. 

  2. Determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.

  3. Apply the sales tax rate shown above to your taxable product or service’s value.

2023 rates for Iowa cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

Des Moines

Cedar Rapids

Davenport

Sioux City

Waterloo

Iowa City

Council Bluffs

Ames

Dubuque

West Des Moines

Ankeny

Urbandale

Cedar Falls

Marion

Bettendorf

Mason City

Marshalltown

Clinton

Burlington

Fort Dodge

Ottumwa

Muscatine

Coralville

Johnston

Clive

Newton

Indianola

Altoona

Waukee

All Iowa city rates

Polk County

Linn County

Scott County

Black Hawk County

Johnson County

Woodbury County

Dubuque County

Pottawattamie County

Story County

Dallas County

Clinton County

Warren County

Cerro Gordo County

Muscatine County

Marshall County

Des Moines

Webster County

Jasper County

Lee County

Wapello County

Sioux County

Marion County

Boone County

Benton County

Plymouth County

Bremer County

Mahaska County

Washington County

Winneshiek County

All Iowa county rates

Iowa sales tax details

The Iowa (IA) state sales tax rate is currently 6%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 8%. Food and prescription drugs are exempt from sales tax.

All businesses selling tangible personal property or engaging in retail sales must register with the state. Iowa is a Streamlined Sales Tax state. Businesses selling into multiple states may register with the Streamlined Sales Tax Project.

Iowa sales tax resources

Iowa sales tax guide for businesses

Our free, online guide covers multiple aspects of managing Iowa sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting sales tax, filing sales tax returns and state nexus obligations. 

Visit the guide

