Utah state sales tax rate range

4.7-8.7%
Base state sales tax rate 4.7%
Local rate range 0%-4%
Total rate range 4.7%-8.7%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our calculator below for the most accurate rates. 

Why can't I just use the ZIP code?

  • There are often multiple sales tax rates per ZIP code, county, and city.
  • ZIP codes often overlap, or become subsets of other ZIP codes, or represent no geographic region at all.
  • ZIP codes aren't stable. In any given year, the USPS makes numerous boundary changes to ZIP code areas.

For the most accurate sales tax rate, use an exact street address.

Utah sales tax guide

What do these tax rates mean?

  • The combined tax rate is the total sales tax rate of the jurisdiction for the address you submitted.

  • The jurisdiction breakdown shows the different sales tax rates making up the combined rate.

  • While most taxable products are subject to the combined sales tax rate, some items are taxed differently at state and local levels. Be sure to apply the correct sales tax rate to your sale.

The rates presented are current for the date and time you submitted the address, but may change at any time with new tax legislation.

How to use this sales tax rate

  1. Determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount. 

  2. Determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.

  3. Apply the sales tax rate shown above to your taxable product or service’s value.

2023 rates for Utah cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

Utah sales tax details

The Utah (UT) state sales tax rate is 4.7%. Depending on local jurisdictions, the total tax rate can be as high as 8.7%.

Local-level tax rates may include a local option (up to 1% allowed by law), mass transit, rural hospital, arts and zoo, highway, county option (up to .25%), county option transportation, town option (generally unused at present by most townships) and resort taxes. All total, there are 17 types of possible tax jurisdictions that may be levied in Utah.

Utah is a Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) state. Utah allows online filing and electronic payments.

Sales tax is collected on the retail sale of taxable tangible personal property and certain services, such as charges for labor to repair tangible personal property. As a Streamlined Sales Tax state, Utah encourages out-of-state businesses without a sales tax obligation to register with the state and collect.

Utah sales tax resources

