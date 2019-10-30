The Utah (UT) state sales tax rate is 4.7%. Depending on local jurisdictions, the total tax rate can be as high as 8.7%.

Local-level tax rates may include a local option (up to 1% allowed by law), mass transit, rural hospital, arts and zoo, highway, county option (up to .25%), county option transportation, town option (generally unused at present by most townships) and resort taxes. All total, there are 17 types of possible tax jurisdictions that may be levied in Utah.

Utah is a Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) state. Utah allows online filing and electronic payments.

Sales tax is collected on the retail sale of taxable tangible personal property and certain services, such as charges for labor to repair tangible personal property. As a Streamlined Sales Tax state, Utah encourages out-of-state businesses without a sales tax obligation to register with the state and collect.