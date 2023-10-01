The Mississippi (MS) state sales tax rate is currently 7%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 8%.

Mississippi was listed in Kiplinger’s 2011 10 tax-friendly states for retirees. Prescription drugs and health care services are exempt from sales taxes and social security and qualified retirement income is exempt from income taxes. Properties are taxed on 10% of the assessed value with a senior exemption for the first $75,000 of value.