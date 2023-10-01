All state rates > Mississippi sales tax rates

Mississippi sales tax rates updated monthly

Our team of 100+ researchers keeps our database up to date with the latest in rates and taxability rules for each jurisdiction.  

Get a quick rate range 

Mississippi state sales tax rate range

7-8%
Base state sales tax rate 7%
Local rate range 0%-1%
Total rate range 7%-8%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our calculator below for the most accurate rates. 

How to use this sales tax rate

  1. Determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount. 

  2. Determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.

  3. Apply the sales tax rate shown above to your taxable product or service’s value.

2023 rates for Mississippi cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

Jackson

Gulfport

Southaven

Hattiesburg

Biloxi

Meridian

Tupelo

Greenville

Horn Lake

Clinton

Pearl

Madison

Ridgeland

Starkville

Vicksburg

Columbus

Pascagoula

Brandon

Oxford

Gautier

Laurel

Clarksdale

Ocean Springs

Natchez

Long Beach

Hernando

Moss Point

Canton

McComb

All Mississippi city rates

Hinds County

Harrison County

DeSoto County

Rankin County

Jackson County

Madison County

Lee County

Lauderdale County

Forrest County

Jones County

Lowndes County

Pearl River County

Lamar County

Washington County

Warren County

Oktibbeha County

Lafayette County

Hancock County

Pike County

Marshall County

Monroe County

Lincoln County

Panola County

Bolivar County

Adams County

Pontotoc County

Scott County

Simpson County

Union County

All Mississippi county rates

Mississippi sales tax details

The Mississippi (MS) state sales tax rate is currently 7%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 8%.

Mississippi was listed in Kiplinger’s 2011 10 tax-friendly states for retirees. Prescription drugs and health care services are exempt from sales taxes and social security and qualified retirement income is exempt from income taxes. Properties are taxed on 10% of the assessed value with a senior exemption for the first $75,000 of value.

Mississippi sales tax resources

Mississippi sales tax guide for businesses

Our free, online guide covers multiple aspects of managing Mississippi sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting sales tax, filing sales tax returns and state nexus obligations. 

Visit the guide

