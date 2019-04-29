All state rates > Tennessee sales tax rates

Tennessee sales tax rates updated monthly

Tennessee state sales tax rate range

7-10%
Base state sales tax rate 7%
Local rate range* 0%-3%
Total rate range* 7%-10%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our calculator below for the most accurate rates. 

Improve accuracy with rates based on address

Look up the current rate for a specific address using the same technology that powers the Avalara AvaTax rate calculation engine.
- Or -
Why can't I just use the ZIP code?

  • There are often multiple sales tax rates per ZIP code, county, and city.
  • ZIP codes often overlap, or become subsets of other ZIP codes, or represent no geographic region at all.
  • ZIP codes aren't stable. In any given year, the USPS makes numerous boundary changes to ZIP code areas.

For the most accurate sales tax rate, use an exact street address.

Your sales tax rate

Rate icon

Combined Tax Rate

%

Location

Jurisdiction Breakdown

Tennessee sales tax guide

What do these tax rates mean?

  • The combined tax rate is the total sales tax rate of the jurisdiction for the address you submitted.

  • The jurisdiction breakdown shows the different sales tax rates making up the combined rate.

  • While most taxable products are subject to the combined sales tax rate, some items are taxed differently at state and local levels. Be sure to apply the correct sales tax rate to your sale.

The rates presented are current for the date and time you submitted the address, but may change at any time with new tax legislation.

Calculate your total amount

See your sales tax rate applied to any item price

$

+ Sales tax rate

Total

Tax Breakdown

Subtotal
Tax
Tax amount
Total

How to use this sales tax rate

  1. Determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount. 

  2. Determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.

  3. Apply the sales tax rate shown above to your taxable product or service’s value.

2023 rates for Tennessee cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

Tennessee sales tax details

The Tennessee (TN) state sales tax rate is 7.0%. Depending on local tax jurisdictions, the total sales tax rate can be as high as 10%.

Other, local-level tax rates in the state of Tennessee are quite complex compared against local-level tax rates in other states. Tennessee sales tax may also be levied at the city/county/school/transportation and SPD (special purpose district) levels.

Amazon.com owns and operates several fulfillment centers in Tennessee. This physical presence, or nexus, creates a sales tax obligation for Amazon and many sellers participating in Amazon’s Seller Central and Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) programs.

Tennessee sales tax is one of the most challenging states to monitor and maintain due to the complex levels of local and special purpose taxes. Maintaining accuracy for this state is demanding and time consuming.

Taxable goods delivered to buyers in Tennessee are subject to sales and use tax. Some services are also subject to sales tax. Online and catalog sales are subject to Tennessee use tax. As a Streamlined Sales Tax state, Tennessee encourages out-of-state sellers without a sales tax obligation to register with the state and collect.

Tennessee sales tax resources

Tennessee sales tax guide for businesses

Our free, online guide covers multiple aspects of managing Tennessee sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting sales tax, filing sales tax returns and state nexus obligations. 

