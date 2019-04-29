The Tennessee (TN) state sales tax rate is 7.0%. Depending on local tax jurisdictions, the total sales tax rate can be as high as 10%.



Other, local-level tax rates in the state of Tennessee are quite complex compared against local-level tax rates in other states. Tennessee sales tax may also be levied at the city/county/school/transportation and SPD (special purpose district) levels.

Amazon.com owns and operates several fulfillment centers in Tennessee. This physical presence, or nexus, creates a sales tax obligation for Amazon and many sellers participating in Amazon’s Seller Central and Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) programs.

Tennessee sales tax is one of the most challenging states to monitor and maintain due to the complex levels of local and special purpose taxes. Maintaining accuracy for this state is demanding and time consuming.

Taxable goods delivered to buyers in Tennessee are subject to sales and use tax. Some services are also subject to sales tax. Online and catalog sales are subject to Tennessee use tax. As a Streamlined Sales Tax state, Tennessee encourages out-of-state sellers without a sales tax obligation to register with the state and collect.