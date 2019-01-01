All state rates > Georgia sales tax rates

Georgia state sales tax rate range

4-9%
Base state sales tax rate 4%
Local rate range* 0%-5%
Total rate range* 4%-9%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our calculator below for the most accurate rates. 

Improve accuracy with rates based on address

Look up the current rate for a specific address using the same technology that powers the Avalara AvaTax rate calculation engine.
Why can't I just use the ZIP code?

  • There are often multiple sales tax rates per ZIP code, county, and city.
  • ZIP codes often overlap, or become subsets of other ZIP codes, or represent no geographic region at all.
  • ZIP codes aren't stable. In any given year, the USPS makes numerous boundary changes to ZIP code areas.

For the most accurate sales tax rate, use an exact street address.

Your sales tax rate

Combined Tax Rate

Location

Jurisdiction Breakdown

Georgia sales tax guide

What do these tax rates mean?

  • The combined tax rate is the total sales tax rate of the jurisdiction for the address you submitted.

  • The jurisdiction breakdown shows the different sales tax rates making up the combined rate.

  • While most taxable products are subject to the combined sales tax rate, some items are taxed differently at state and local levels. Be sure to apply the correct sales tax rate to your sale.

The rates presented are current for the date and time you submitted the address, but may change at any time with new tax legislation.

Calculate your total amount

See your sales tax rate applied to any item price

+ Sales tax rate

Total

Tax Breakdown

Subtotal
Tax
Tax amount
Total

How to use this sales tax rate

  1. Determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount. 

  2. Determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.

  3. Apply the sales tax rate shown above to your taxable product or service’s value.

2023 rates for Georgia cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

Atlanta

Augusta

Columbus

Macon

Savannah

Athens

Sandy Springs

Roswell

Albany

Johns Creek

Warner Robins

Alpharetta

Marietta

Valdosta

Smyrna

Brookhaven

Dunwoody

Peachtree Corners

Rome

Peachtree City

Gainesville

East Point

Hinesville

Dalton

Newnan

Milton

Douglasville

Kennesaw

LaGrange

All Georgia city rates

Fulton County

Gwinnett County

Cobb County

DeKalb County

Chatham County

Clayton County

Cherokee County

Henry County

Richmond County

Muscogee County

Forsyth County

Hall County

Bibb County

Houston County

Paulding County

Douglas County

Columbia County

Coweta County

Clarke County

Lowndes County

Carroll County

Fayette County

Whitfield County

Newton County

Bartow County

Floyd County

Dougherty County

Rockdale County

Walton County

All Georgia county rates

Georgia sales tax details

The Georgia (GA) state sales tax rate is currently 4%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 9%.

Any entity that conducts business within Georgia may be required to register for one or more tax specific identification numbers, permits, and/or licenses. Furthermore, economic nexus may be triggered 

Starting January 1, 2020, economic nexus may be triggered by $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions. Included in this calculation are retail sales of tangible personal property delivered electronically or physically to a location in Georgia for consumption, use, or storage in the state. Taxable services are not included in the threshold count.

Amazon owns and operates several fulfillment centers and customer service centers in Georgia. If you participar in the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program and have goods stored in these locations, you have triggered sales tax nexus and should be sure to understand your tax collection responsibilities.

Georgia sales tax resources

Georgia sales tax guide for businesses

Our free, online guide covers multiple aspects of managing Georgia sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting sales tax, filing sales tax returns and state nexus obligations. 

Visit the guide

