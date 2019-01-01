The Georgia (GA) state sales tax rate is currently 4%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 9%.

Any entity that conducts business within Georgia may be required to register for one or more tax specific identification numbers, permits, and/or licenses. Furthermore, economic nexus may be triggered

Starting January 1, 2020, economic nexus may be triggered by $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions. Included in this calculation are retail sales of tangible personal property delivered electronically or physically to a location in Georgia for consumption, use, or storage in the state. Taxable services are not included in the threshold count.

Amazon owns and operates several fulfillment centers and customer service centers in Georgia. If you participar in the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program and have goods stored in these locations, you have triggered sales tax nexus and should be sure to understand your tax collection responsibilities.