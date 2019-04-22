The South Carolina (SC) state sales tax rate is currently 6%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 9%. South Carolina businesses are required to file and remit sales tax electronically.

South Carolina was listed in Kiplinger’s 2011 10 tax-friendly states for retirees with one exception: “sales taxes can be high…” in addition to the statewide rate, “…counties can levy an additional 2% [but] prescription drugs are exempt.”

Amazon.com owns and operates a fulfillment center in South Carolina. This physical presence, or nexus, will eventually create a sales tax obligation for Amazon and many sellers participating in Amazon’s Seller Central and Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) programs. Amazon is slated to begin collecting in South Carolina in 2016.