The Minnesota (MN) state sales tax rate is currently 6.875%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 8.375%. Minnesota sales tax may also be levied at the city, county, school, transportation and SPD (special purpose district) levels.



Minnesota sales tax has numerous local taxing levels that must be monitored and maintained on a regular basis, it is complex and time consuming due to the volume of jurisdictions.

Minnesota is listed in Kiplinger’s 2011 10 Tax-Unfriendly States for Retirees. Sales taxes can reach 9.53% in some areas, although food, clothing and prescription and non-prescription drugs are exempt.