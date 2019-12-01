The Maryland (MD) state sales tax rate is currently 6%. Sales tax is not collected at the local level (city, county, or ZIP code) in the state.

Because of its single state tax rate, Maryland is one of the easier states in which to manage sales tax collection, filing, and remittance. It's important to not overlook use tax. The Maryland DOR website stresses that taxable goods purchased outside of Maryland, but used within the state are subject to the 6% use tax paid by the user.

As of October 1, 2018, remote businesses selling taxable goods into Maryland may be required to collect and file sales tax if their total sales is greater than 200 transactions or $100,000. Exempt sales are included in the transaction threshold while exempt services are not.