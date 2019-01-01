The Pennsylvania (PA) state sales tax rate is currently 6%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 8%.

Pennsylvania is one of the few states with a single, statewide sales tax which businesses are required to file and remit electronically.

Sales and use tax must be collected by anyone making retail sales of tangible personal property or taxable services into the state. Anyone leasing, renting, or using tangible personal property or renting hotel rooms in Pennsylvania is also required to register with the state and obtain a valid sales tax license.

Amazon owns and operates fulfillment centers in Pennsylvania. This physical presence, or nexus, creates a sales tax obligation for sellers participating in the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program. Additionally, as of July 1, 2019, remote sellers with more than $100,000 in Pennsylvania sales must collect and remit sales tax. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue encourages filing with a Certified Service Provider such as Avalara.