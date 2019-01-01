All state rates > Pennsylvania Sales Tax

Pennsylvania state sales tax rate range

6.0–8.0%
Base state sales tax rate 6%
Local rate range* 0%–2.0%
Total rate range* 6.0%–8.0%

*Due to varying local sales tax rates, we strongly recommend using our calculator below for the most accurate rates. 

Sales tax returns made easy for small businesses

Find easy and cost-effective sales tax filing for your business. Automate sales tax preparation, online filing, and remittance with Avalara Returns for Small Business.

See our free trial

Improve accuracy with rates based on address

Look up the current rate for a specific address using the same technology that powers the Avalara AvaTax rate calculation engine.
Why can't I just use the ZIP code?

  • There are often multiple sales tax rates per ZIP code, county, and city.
  • ZIP codes often overlap, or become subsets of other ZIP codes, or represent no geographic region at all.
  • ZIP codes aren't stable. In any given year, the USPS makes numerous boundary changes to ZIP code areas.

For the most accurate sales tax rate, use an exact street address.

Your sales tax rate

Combined Tax Rate

%

Location

Jurisdiction Breakdown

Pennsylvania sales tax guide

What do these tax rates mean?

  • The combined tax rate is the total sales tax rate of the jurisdiction for the address you submitted.

  • The jurisdiction breakdown shows the different sales tax rates making up the combined rate.

  • While most taxable products are subject to the combined sales tax rate, some items are taxed differently at state and local levels. Be sure to apply the correct sales tax rate to your sale.

The rates presented are current for the date and time you submitted the address, but may change at any time with new tax legislation.

Calculate your total amount

See your sales tax rate applied to any item price

+ Sales tax rate

Total

Tax Breakdown

Subtotal
Tax
Tax amount
Total

How to use this sales tax rate

  1. Determine who's responsible to collect and remit the sales tax amount. 

  2. Determine if your product or service is taxable in the responsible party’s jurisdictions.

  3. Apply the sales tax rate shown above to your taxable product or service’s value.

2023 rates for Pennsylvania cities and counties

If you have too many shipments to look up individually, city and county tables provide rates assessed at local levels. 

Note: there can be variations within city and county lines. For more accurate rates, use the sales tax calculator.

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Allentown

Erie

Reading

Scranton

Bethlehem

Lancaster

Harrisburg

York

Altoona

Wilkes-Barre

Chester

Williamsport

Easton

Lebanon

Hazleton

New Castle

Johnstown

McKeesport

Hermitage

Bloomsburg

Greensburg

Pottsville

Washington

Sharon

Coatesville

Butler

Meadville

All Pennsylvania city rates

Philadelphia County

Allegheny County

Montgomery County

Bucks County

Delaware County

Lancaster County

Chester County

York County

Berks County

Westmoreland County

Lehigh County

Luzerne County

Northampton County

Erie County

Dauphin County

Cumberland County

Lackawanna County

Washington County

Butler County

Beaver County

Monroe County

Centre County

Franklin County

Schuylkill County

Cambria County

Fayette County

Lebanon County

Blair County

Mercer County

All Pennsylvania county rates

Pennsylvania sales tax details

The Pennsylvania (PA) state sales tax rate is currently 6%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 8%.

Pennsylvania is one of the few states with a single, statewide sales tax which businesses are required to file and remit electronically.

Sales and use tax must be collected by anyone making retail sales of tangible personal property or taxable services into the state. Anyone leasing, renting, or using tangible personal property or renting hotel rooms in Pennsylvania is also required to register with the state and obtain a valid sales tax license.

Amazon owns and operates fulfillment centers in Pennsylvania. This physical presence, or nexus, creates a sales tax obligation for sellers participating in the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program. Additionally, as of July 1, 2019, remote sellers with more than $100,000 in Pennsylvania sales must collect and remit sales tax. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue encourages filing with a Certified Service Provider such as Avalara.

Pennsylvania sales tax resources

Pennsylvania sales tax guide for businesses

Our free, online guide covers multiple aspects of managing Pennsylvania sales tax compliance, including business registration, collecting sales tax, filing sales tax returns and state nexus obligations. 

Visit the guide

