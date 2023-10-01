The Colorado (CO) state sales tax rate is currently 2.9%. Depending on local municipalities, the total tax rate can be as high as 11.2%.

Companies doing business in Colorado need to register with the Colorado Department of Revenue. In addition, a number of municipalities require local registration for the purposes of collecting sales tax.

Colorado is a “home rule” state. Local-level tax rates in the state of Colorado are quite complex compared against local-level tax rates in other states. Colorado sales tax can be levied at the city/county/school/transportation and SPD (special purpose district) levels.

For sales tax registration, Colorado switched systems in October 2010. According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, all businesses must be using a number known as the new Colorado Account Number, which is eight digits. Numbers obtained prior to October 2010 are seven digits. In order to increase the accuracy of tax records, all businesses with seven digit numbers should add a “0” at the beginning of those original numbers.

Economic nexus is enforced in Colorado on. As of October 1, 2019, marketplace facilitators must collect and remit sales tax on taxable sales. Remote sellers will have to use destination sourcing to determine sales tax rates.