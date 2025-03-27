How new tariffs will impact the beverage alcohol industry

What are the beverage alcohol tariffs?

How do customs duties on alcohol impact the alcohol industry?

How do alcohol tariff changes in 2025 affect beverage alcohol producers?

“Increased material costs will burden domestic wineries already hurting with inflation and declining wine sales,” says Shannon Fahey, Indirect Tax Researcher at Avalara. And tariffs aren’t the only challenge for wine producers: Fahey says the industry is also seeing a decrease in domestic demand. “Younger generations are looking to other products such as hard seltzers, ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails, and even simply more affordable wine brands, or are not consuming alcohol at all. These factors, along with others like climate change and inflation, may force the industry to innovate and get creative, not only with materials, marketing, and pricing, but with producing the wine itself.” The increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will likely increase costs of barrels, equipment, and cans. Higher tariffs on certain ingredients and materials could also increase the cost of inputs for producers. Fahey says that for spirits, specifically tequila and mezcal, many materials and ingredients come from Mexico. It’s hard to know which tariffs will take effect until they do, and there’s no way of knowing how long new tariffs will last. Nevertheless, businesses need to be ready to comply with new tariffs when and if they arise.

How can the alcohol industry weather trade wars?