Trump steel and aluminum tariffs: What you need to know

On February 10, 2025, President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation reinstating a 25% tariff on steel and certain steel derivatives. The proclamation also increases tariffs on aluminum from 10% to 25% and eliminates all country-specific alternative agreements and exemptions. The new tariffs take effect March 12, 2025. These tariffs are likely to impact the following U.S. trading partners most because they are currently exempt from steel and aluminum tariffs: Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

European Union

Japan

Mexico

South Korea

Ukraine

United Kingdom Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, and Japan are top U.S. steel suppliers. Canada is also the top supplier of aluminum. President Trump invoked Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to implement the new aluminum and steel tariffs. Section 232 applies to imports that could impair national security. According to the White House, the tariffs are needed to improve the nation’s ability to meet demand for national defense and critical infrastructure. Additional details were set forth in the proclamation and a fact sheet dated February 11, and more will follow in the days and weeks to come. Here’s what we know today.

25% steel tariffs

New 25% tariffs on imports of steel and certain steel derivates will take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on March 12, 2025. The tariffs will apply to steel imported from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Ukraine, the EU, and the U.K. Previously agreed exemptions, quotas, and other agreements with these countries are eliminated. Section 232 tariffs will apply to the steel derivative items listed in Chapter 73, according to unpublished guidance from the White House. More information will be provided in a Federal Register Notice scheduled to be published on February 18.

Exceptions

Steel derivative articles processed in another country from steel articles melted and poured in the U.S. are not subject to the 25% tariff.

25% tariffs on aluminum

The February 10 proclamation also increases and broadens tariffs on aluminum and aluminum derivatives effective 12:01 a.m. ET on March 12, 2025. For most countries, the aluminum tariff will increase from 10% to 25%. For the following trading partners, aluminum tariffs will jump from 0% to 25%: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Ukraine, the EU, and the U.K. As with steel, previously agreed exemptions, quotas, and other agreements with these countries are eliminated. According to unpublished guidance from the White House, the 25% tariffs will apply to aluminum derivative items listed in Chapter 76 unless their aluminum content was smelted and cast in the U.S. More information will be provided in a Federal Register Notice scheduled to be published on February 18.

Duty drawbacks

Duty drawbacks allow companies to reclaim tariffs paid on exported finished products. Under the proclamation of February 10, 2025, no duty drawbacks will be available with respect to the new duties on steel and aluminum.

Foreign trade zones

Steel and aluminum products may be admitted into a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ). However, they’ll be subject to the 25% duties unless designated as “domestic status” as defined in 19 CFR 146.43.

Product exclusion requests

The U.S. Department of Commerce terminated the product exclusion process as of 11:59 p.m. ET on February 10, 2025, the day President Trump announced the new tariffs. This is a new policy. Under Proclamations 9704 and 9705 (2018), the Secretary of Commerce could provide relief from additional duties based on a request for exclusion from “a directly affected party located in the United States.” However, the February 10 proclamation does allow previously granted product exclusions to remain effective “until their expiration date or until excluded product volume is imported, whichever occurs first.”

Process for rolling additions

The Secretary of Commerce will establish a process for expanding the 25% tariffs to additional derivative steel articles and additional aluminum derivative articles within 90 days of the February 10 proclamation. At that point, producers or industry associations may request to add products to the list of derivatives subject to the tariffs. A response should be provided within 60 days.

Retaliatory tariffs

Retaliatory tariffs are certainly possible. On February 11, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada reportedly promised a “firm and clear” response to the “entirely unjustified” steel and aluminum tariffs. On February 13, the European Commission said it will react “firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade, including when tariffs are used to challenge legal and non-discriminatory policies.” If other countries do raise tariffs on U.S. imports, Trump will likely retaliate with yet more tariffs. In fact, he could set tariffs on more products even if other countries don’t impose tariffs on the U.S. On February 13, Trump issued a Presidential Memorandum ordering the development of a “Fair and Reciprocal Plan” to “correct longstanding imbalances in international trade.” The memorandum called out some of the “endless examples where our trading partners do not give the United States reciprocal treatment,” including agricultural goods (India), cars (the EU), ethanol (Brazil), motorcycles (India), and shellfish (the EU). Yet new tariffs on steel and aluminum are not inevitable: The president has suggested he’s open to discussing exemptions. Moreover, President Trump announced sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China on February 1. A few days later, he paused the tariffs for Canada and Mexico and delayed the de minimis exemption change for China. You can read more about these tariff changes here. These are uncertain times. But whatever happens with international trade and tariffs, businesses need to be prepared.

How businesses can prepare for tariff changes