How to expand your ecommerce business internationally

As ecommerce growth levels out in North America, forward-thinking brands are setting their sights on the cross-border ecommerce market (valued at $1 trillion in 2023). Expanding globally isn’t as simple as flipping a switch — ‌it’s a venture with significant rewards but also a fair share of obstacles. From understanding new tax regulations to adapting your site to local languages and currencies, each step presents a new challenge. To help make the journey smoother, discover how BigCommerce and Avalara work together to simplify cross-border trade compliance so you can focus on what matters most: selling into international markets. Here’s a sneak peek at the path to global ecommerce success.

Evolve the customer experience for international shoppers

Localization is essential for global success. Research shows that online shoppers increasingly seek unique products from international brands, and they demand an experience that feels tailored to them. Shoppers around the world expect websites and shopping experiences that speak to their language, currency, and cultural norms. This often includes website copy and imagery that resonate with local preferences and customs, while also reflecting the special brand qualities that differentiate your products. Effective localization involves more than just translation. It requires cultural awareness, including knowledge of preferred payment methods, shipping expectations, and pricing sensitivities. For instance, German consumers may expect lower prices for food but be willing to pay more for luxury items like electronics. Chinese shoppers prefer options like Alipay and WeChat Pay, while U.S. customers highly value fast shipping and transparent pricing. By tailoring offerings to align with local expectations, businesses can win over new customers more easily and build trust.

Overcome logistics and customs challenges with trusted partners

Shipping across borders is a major hurdle in global ecommerce. With potential delays at customs, high shipping costs, and the need for reliable tracking, logistics can quickly become a bottleneck. Ecommerce businesses need to address these issues to provide smooth delivery experiences, particularly as consumers increasingly expect fast and reliable delivery times. Partnering with third-party logistics providers (3PLs) can also facilitate smoother cross-border shipping. Logistics partners offer access to localized warehousing and delivery solutions, helping you reduce shipping times and maintain high customer satisfaction. Working with 3PLs that have expertise in specific regions allows brands to anticipate and resolve common logistics difficulties, such as customs bottlenecks and supply chain issues. By outsourcing logistics, your team can focus on growth while ensuring customers receive consistent, reliable service.

Automate tax compliance to embrace global growth

Expanding internationally introduces intricate tax compliance requirements. With unique Harmonized System (HS) codes, duty and tax rates, and filing obligations for each country, businesses often face steep learning curves. According to recent data, 82% of businesses surveyed view tax compliance as a significant challenge when considering cross-border expansion. To mitigate these challenges, ecommerce businesses can leverage cross-border tax compliance solutions from Avalara and BigCommerce. These give brands a way to automate compliance tasks, ensure more accurate duty and tax calculations at checkout, and provide transparency for international customers.

Build a scalable tech stack for seamless expansion

Expanding into international markets requires a robust tech stack that can scale with your growth. The right technology solutions and platforms can make a significant difference in the efficiency and effectiveness of your expansion efforts. By combining the powerful BigCommerce open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform with industry-leading compliance automation from Avalara, ecommerce brands have access to a seamless, integrated solution designed for streamlined international expansion. This tech stack provides tools to simplify tax compliance, customize local storefronts, and manage logistics efficiently, empowering your team to focus on reaching new customers and increasing revenue.

