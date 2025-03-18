One of the best parts of the digital sales revolution is the way it’s broken down barriers for businesses when it comes to growth and expansion. Through an online presence, any business can tap into markets across the world without the need for physical storefronts or complex logistics. Ecommerce platforms and digital marketing tools enable businesses to scale rapidly and reach diverse customer bases. Meanwhile, advancements in payment systems and logistics have simplified transactions and shipping. As a result, businesses of all sizes now have the opportunity to participate in global commerce that was once reserved for larger enterprises with the resources to manage international operations. However, while the potential for growth is exciting, global ecommerce does carry its own set of practical considerations and precautions that must be weighed by business leaders. One of the top priorities is managing international tax compliance. This can feel like an area of daunting complexity — especially with the recent tariff policy changes — but fortunately, technology-driven innovation is greatly easing the burden. Here’s a look at the present and future of staying compliant in an increasingly global retail environment.

What is international tax compliance?

International tax compliance refers to the process of adhering to the tax laws and regulations of various countries when conducting cross-border business activities. This can include collecting, reporting, and remitting taxes such as VAT, GST, customs duties, and sales tax. Aligning to international tax rules and regulations is critical because noncompliance can result in fines, shipment delays, and reputational damage, not to mention strained customer relationships. As global commerce grows, businesses must navigate these nuanced and variable requirements to maintain smooth operations, avoid legal risks, and build trust with customers.

The state of international tax compliance

Looking back on 2024, international tax compliance was shaped by significant developments that underscored the growing role of technology in cross-border ecommerce. Governments worldwide ramped up their adoption of e-invoicing mandates, with initiatives like the EU’s VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) driving efficiency and transparency while combating VAT fraud. Customs processes also experienced a digital transformation, with the EU’s customs data hub and updated Import Control System (ICS2) streamlining cross-border trade and bolstering security measures. Sustainability goals further influenced compliance frameworks, as mechanisms like the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) began to factor carbon footprints into trade practices. Get the full story on global tax changes in 2024 and 2025 in Avalara’s guide. Businesses need to stay agile as they navigate ongoing regulatory changes. Looking forward, here’s what online sellers should be preparing for with an eye on the future.

What’s ahead for international tax compliance?

Technology will power the future of international tax compliance