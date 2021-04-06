Real-time tax remittance is back on the table in Massachusetts

Sometimes, persistence pays. Since taking office in 2015, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has introduced several plans to accelerate payment of sales tax and room occupancy and meals tax. He’s at it again, and this time, at least part of his plan could be adopted. Transaction tax payments in Massachusetts and other states are collected over the course of a month and remitted toward the end of the following month. It can take up to 50 days, or longer, before collected taxes are available for use. Accelerating remittance would give Massachusetts access to tax revenue much sooner. The latest plan was introduced in the governor’s revised Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) budget recommendation. As in many other states, the budget conceived before COVID-19 needs to be adjusted. In introducing the new plan, the governor’s office said sales tax acceleration would help fund economic recovery and development efforts for small businesses, “as they navigate the COVID-19 economic landscape.” Gov. Baker pointed out that the revised FY21 budget proposal (Revised House 2) modernizes taxes without raising them. If his plan is approved as introduced, modernization would occur over two phases.

Phase 1: Accelerated remittance for large retailers

The first phase would only affect businesses that collected and remitted more than $150,000 in sales tax or room occupancy and meals tax in the prior year. According to the budget executive summary, phase one would not apply to “nearly 95% of Massachusetts businesses.” Starting in FY21, affected businesses would be required to remit collections from the first three weeks of each month in the final week of the same month. Taxes collected during the final week would continue to be remitted in the following month, as now. Reconciliation of the monthly filing would also be due the following month. Phase one would last three years and fund: Economic growth and development to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19 ($100 million)

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority ($40 million)

The Massachusetts School Building Authority ($40 million) According to the budget summary, many businesses subject to the accelerated filing requirement “have benefited from the changing economic landscape and new consumer patterns.” It’s time to give back.

Phase 2: Daily remittance for online transactions

During the second phase, which would start in 2024, all retailers and credit card processors would be required to “capture sales tax at the time of purchase.” The tax collected through credit cards and other electronic transactions would be remitted daily. Retailers are already required to file and collect sales tax electronically.

Will sales tax acceleration be approved?