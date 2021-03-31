Massachusetts sets new due dates and filing requirements for sales and use tax

Massachusetts has changed the due date for sales and use tax returns and room occupancy excise tax returns. It also now requires certain vendors to make advance payments of sales and use tax and room occupancy excise tax.

Returns previously due 20 days after the close of the tax period will now be due 30 days after the close of the tax period. This applies to tax periods ending after April 1, 2021, and affects all tax returns filed for the following tax types:

Marijuana retail taxes

Meals tax

Room occupancy tax

Sales and use tax

Sales tax on services

“30 days after the close of the filing period” often falls on the 30th day of the following month, but not always. It’s important to remember the due date is not the 30th of the month, but rather 30 days after the close of the reporting period.

The new due date doesn’t affect March 2021 monthly and quarterly returns; these are still due April 20, 2021. It does affect April 2021 monthly returns, which are due May 30, 2021.*

Exceptions

Because this is tax, there are exceptions. The due date for annual use tax returns for purchasers (Forms ST-10 or ST-11) will remain April 15. Additionally, sales and use tax returns filed by materialmen will continue to be due 50 days after the close of the tax period. If you’ve never heard of “materialmen,” this probably won’t impact you.

Due dates created to provide COVID-19 relief for businesses also won’t be affected by the new due date.

See New Due Dates for Sales and Use Tax Returns for more details.