COVID-19 tax relief roundup

State Tax relief

Alabama Updated 3.24.21 2020 state sales tax relief programs have expired. Contact non-state administered localities directly for information about local relief efforts. See COVID-19 Outbreak Updates. The Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR) will automatically waive, without request, late-payment penalties for income tax payments remitted by May 17, 2021. However, ALDOR is not authorized to waive interest, and any interest accruing from April 15, 2021, through the actual payment date will be due. ALDOR encourages taxpayers to make their payments for the 2020 tax year as soon as possible to avoid the accrual of interest beyond April 15.

Alaska Updated 1.26.21 Contact local governments directly to learn about potential sales tax relief programs. See the Alaska Department of Revenue.

Arizona Updated 1.26.21 2020 relief transaction privilege tax (TPT) programs have expired.

See COVID-19 Relief Resources.

Arkansas Updated 3.24.21 See COVID-19: DFA FAQs .



The state income tax due date is extended to May 17, 2021.

California Updated 3.24.21 Sales tax relief. For sales and use tax originally due December 15, 2020 through April 30, 2021, business taxpayers with less than $5 million in annual taxable sales are eligible for a 12-month, interest-free payment plan for up to $50,000 of sales and use tax liability. Full payment is due by April 30, 2022. This is the second such plan offered by California, and participation in the first doesn't disqualify businesses from applying for the second. Full payment on the initial payment plan is due by July 31, 2021. The payment plan is not automatically granted; requests must be made through the CDTFA online services system. See COVID-19 Extensions to File and Pay for a list of extended due dates for all state business taxes and fees. The state income tax due date is extended to May 17, 2021.

Colorado Updated 3.24.21 Sales tax relief. Qualifying bars, restaurants, and mobile food vendors may claim a special limited state sales tax deduction for the November 2020, December 2020, January 2021, and February 2021 tax periods. See COVID-19 Updates.



The state income tax due date is extended to May 17, 2021.

Connecticut Updated 3.24.21 2020 sales tax relief programs have expired. See COVID-19 Response FAQs.

The state individual income tax due date is extended to May 17, 2021.

Delaware



Updated 3.24.21 2020 tax relief programs have expired.



The state personal income tax due date is extended to May 17, 2021.

Florida Updated 1.26.21 2020 sales tax relief programs have expired.

See Taxpayer Info COVID-19. Taxpayers adversely affected by COVID-19 should send questions to COVID19TAXHELP@floridarevenue.com.

Georgia





Updated 5.11.21 No sales tax relief.



Temporary ad valorem tax relief for Georgia manufacturers is available for property tax year 2021.



See Coronavirus Tax Relief Information.



The deadline to file and pay state individual income tax returns is extended to May 17, 2021.

Hawaii



Updated 1.26.21 No General Excise Tax (GET) relief. See the Hawaii Department of Taxation COVID-19.



Idaho



Updated 1.26.21 No sales tax relief.



See Coronavirus and Idaho Taxes.

Illinois Updated 3.24.21 2020 sales tax relief programs have expired. See COVID-19 Information for Illinois Taxpayers. The deadline to file and pay state individual income tax returns is extended to May 17, 2021.

Indiana Updated 3.24.21 No sales tax relief. However, Indiana is waiving use tax on donated COVID-19 supplies, including medical supplies, food, and cleaning supplies.

See Coronavirus Information.

The deadline to file and pay state individual income tax returns is extended to May 17, 2021.

Iowa Updated 5.11.21 2020 sales tax relief programs have expired.

The deadline to file and pay 2020 Iowa individual income taxes (and individual estimated income tax payments for Q1 2021) was extended from April 30, 2021 to June 1, 2021. See the Iowa Department of Revenue COVID-19.

Kansas



Updated 3.24.21 No sales tax relief.



See the Kansas Department of Revenue.





The deadline to file and pay state individual income tax returns is extended to May 17, 2021.



Kentucky Updated 3.24.21 No sales tax relief. See COVID-19 Information. The deadline to file and pay state individual income tax returns is extended to May 17, 2021.

Louisiana Updated 1.26.21 2020 sales tax relief programs have expired.

Some home-rule jurisdictions are providing local sales tax filing and payment extensions. See COVID-19 and COVID-19: Louisiana State Tax Filings and Payment Extensions.

Maine



Updated 3.24.21 For sales occurring in 2020, the presence of employees in the state doesn't constitue substantial physical presence for sales and use tax, provided they started working remotely from Maine during the state of emergency and due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



See COVID-19 FAQs.



The individual income tax deadline is extended to May 17, 2021.

Maryland Updated 3.24.21 Maryland taxpayers have until April 15, 2021, to file and remit eligible business taxes, including sales tax, otherwise due in January, February, or March 2021. The extension will be granted automatically; no interest or penalties will be assessed provided returns are filed and taxes paid by April 15, 2021.

See COVID-19 Agency Response. All individual, corporate, pass-through entity, and fiduciary income tax returns that otherwise would be due between January 1, 2021 and July 15, 2021, inclusive, are now due on or before July 15, 2021.

Massachusetts Updated 5.11.21 The filing and payment deadline for certain vendors collecting room occupancy excise and sales and use taxes otherwise due March 20, 2020 through June 1, 2021 has been extended to October 30, 2021. The Department previously extended the deadline to June 20, 2020, and again to September 20, 2020, and then to May 20, 2021. Businesses that collected less than $150,000 in regular sales plus meals taxes in the twelve-month period ending February 29, 2020 are eligible for relief for sales and meals taxes. Businesses that collected less than $150,000 in room occupancy taxes in the twelve-month period ending February 29, 2020 are eligible for relief with respect to room occupancy taxes. For these small businesses, no penalties or interest will accrue during this extension period. For businesses with meals tax and room occupancy tax obligations that do not otherwise qualify for this relief, late-file and late-pay penalties for returns due from March 20, 2020 through June 1, 2021 are waived through October 30, 2021. Additional tax-relief needs will be handled on a case-by-case basis based on reasonable cause. See Important COVID-19 Coronavirus Response Update from DOR and Updates to Relief for Certain Business Taxes. The individual income tax deadline is extended to May 17, 2021.

Michigan Updated 3.24.21 2020 sales tax relief programs have expired. See COVID-19 Updates. The individual income tax deadline is extended to May 17, 2021.

Minnesota Updated 3.24.21 2020 sales tax relief programs have expired.

Taxpayers with reasonable cause, or who are negatively affected by the COVID-19 panedmic, may ask the Department of Revenue to cancel or reduce penalties and interest for late filing or payment. See Our Response to COVID-19.

Taxpayers have until May 17, 2021 to file and pay individual income tax.

Mississippi





Updated 3.24.21 No sales tax relief. See Covid-19. The individual income tax deadline has been extended to May 17, 2021.

Missouri





Updated 3.24.21 No sales tax relief. See Relief Resources. The individual income tax deadline has been extended to May 17, 2021.

Montana





Updated 3.24.21 No sales tax or sales tax relief. The Montana Department of Revenue will work to find a solution for Montana taxpayers impacted by COVID-19. See COVID-19 updates. The individual income tax deadline is extended to May 17, 2021.

Nebraska





Updated 3.24.21 No sales tax relief. See the Nebraska Department of Revenue. The individual income tax deadline is extended to May 17, 2021.

New Hampshire Updated 1.26.21 No sales tax or sales tax relief. See the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration.



New Jersey Updated 3.24.21 No sales tax relief.



See the Division of Taxation.



The individual income tax deadline is extended to May 17, 2021.

New Mexico Updated 3.24.21 Deadlines to file tax returns to avoid late-filing penalty and interest relief have expired. Gross receipts tax/compensating tax. Taxes due March 25–July 25 are eligible for penalty and interest relief. Tax returns must be filed by the original due date to avoid late filing penalties, but the deadline to pay gross receipts tax and compensating tax in full is extended to April 25, 2021.

Withholding tax relief. The deadline to file withholding tax returns due March 25–July 25 is extended to July 25, 2020. Interest and penalty is waived provided payment in full is made by April 25, 2021. Property tax. Property tax due April 10–May 10, 2020 is eligible for penalty and interest relief if paid in full by May 10, 2021. See New Mexico Taxation and Revenue. The personal income tax deadline is extended to May 17, 2021.

New York Updated 3.24.21 Sales tax returns and payments for the period September 1 - November 30 were due December 21, 2020. However, penalty and interest may be waived for businesses unable to file and pay on time that are principally engaged in business as a restaurant or other food service establishment in New York City that had to suspend indoor dining due to Executive Order 202.81, or as a restaurant or other food service establishment that had to suspend indoor dining due to the Governor’s Executive order 202.68 because you are located in an area that was a designated Orange Zone on December 18, 2020. Sales tax returns must be filed and the total amount due must be paid by March 22, 2021, for this relief to apply. This relief does not apply to vendors enrolled in PrompTax for sales and use tax.

See Tax relief for quarterly and part-quarterly (monthly) sales tax vendors affected by COVID-19 to request relief from penalty and interest. See Tax Department Response to COVID-19. The personal income tax deadline is extended to May 17, 2021.

North Carolina Updated 3.24.21 2020 sales tax relief programs have expired. See NCDOR Actions on COVID-19.

The individual income tax deadline is extended to May 17, 2021.

North Dakota Updated 3.24.21 No sales tax relief. See the North Dakota State Tax Commissioner. The deadline for individual income tax filers is extended to May 17, 2021.

Ohio



Updated 3.24.21 No sales tax relief.



See Ohio's COVID-19 Tax Relief.



The deadline to file and pay individual income and school district income taxes is extended to May 17, 2021.

Oklahoma Updated 2.3.21 No sales tax relief. See Our Response to COVID-19.

Oregon Updated 3.24.21 No sales tax relief. See Oregon offering tax relief due to pandemic. The individual income tax deadline is extended to May 17, 2021.

Pennsylvania Updated 3.24.21 2020 sales tax relief programs have expired. The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue (DOR) may give taxpayers increased flexibility, additional time to meet tax obligations, and relief from a number of compliance actions.

See Relief for Taxpayers During COVID-19 Pandemic. The individual income tax deadline is extended to May 17, 2021.

Puerto Rico Updated 2.3.21 2020 sales tax relief programs have expired. See Tax measures related to coronavirus.



Rhode Island Updated 2.3.21 2020 sales tax relief programs have expired. See COVID-19 Information. The individual income tax deadline is extended to May 17, 2021.

South Carolina Updated 3.24.21 2020 sales tax relief programs have expired. See The Department of Revenue, Emergencies. The individual income tax due date is extended to May 17, 2021.

South Dakota Updated 2.3.21 No sales tax relief. See SDDOR.

Tennessee Updated 3.24.21 No sales tax relief. See Tennessee Department of Revenue COVID-19 Updates.



The individual income tax due date is extended to May 17, 2021. The extension also applies to franchise tax and excise tax otherwise due April 15, 2021.

Texas Updated 2.3.21 For businesses struggling to remit the full amount of sales taxes collected from customers, a short-term payment agreement may be available. See COVID-19 News.

Utah





Updated 3.24.21 No sales tax relief. See the Utah State Tax Commission News Release.

The individual income tax due date is extended to May 17, 2021.

Vermont Updated 2.3.21 Businesses and individuals financially impacted by COVID-19, who were unable to fully pay taxes for tax periods that became due during the Governor’s state of emergency on March 13, 2020, may be eligible for the special repayment provisions. See Coronavirus Update: Information for Taxpayers.



The individual income tax due date is extended to May 17, 2021.

Virginia Updated 3.24.21 Businesses that adopt the state's COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard and compy with certain criteria may qualify for a temporary sales tax exemption for personal protective equipment. See Coronavirus Updates. The personal income tax due date is extended to May 17, 2021.

Washington Updated 2.3.21 Revenue Agents are available to assist businesses struggling to pay tax liability due to COVID-19. Cases will be handled on a case-by-case basis. For assistance, please contact your Revenue Agent or local field office.

Washington, D.C. Updated 3.24.21 Relief may be available if payment of the amount due (minus penalty and interest) is remitted timely. See OTR Coronavirus Information and Guidance and Important Reminder for Sales and Use Tax Filers. The deadline to file and pay all income tax returns is extended to May 17, 2021.

West Virginia Updated 3,24.21 No sales tax relief. See COVID-19 Response.

The deadline to file and pay all income tax returns is extended to May 17, 2021.

Wisconsin Updated 3,24.21 2020 sales tax relief programs have expired. See COVID-19 Information and Anouncements. The deadline to file and pay individual income tax is extended to May 17, 2021.