Proposed fee on internet sales could help save West Virginia stores

A bill that would assess an impact fee on internet sales was introduced in the West Virginia Legislature on March 16, 2021. If enacted as written, the 2% tax would raise revenue for a new Storefront Business Preservation Fund to support in-state retailers. Yet, it could also negatively impact West Virginia businesses that make online or phone sales for delivery in the state.

House Bill 3213 points out that sales tax has historically been collected at the point of sale “where a storefront business has physical facilities … [and] where inventory is stored and employees operating the business provide direct in-person point-of-sale transactions.” Yet during the past decades, and especially last year, many retail sales shifted online.

According to the bill, internet sellers generally “contribute less to the state and local community’s property, employee and use taxes.” They tend to have “fewer employees and less expenses” than traditional (i.e., physical) stores. They often charge lower prices than their brick-and-mortar competitors. As a result, “small businesses in the communities of this state have suffered.”

Put another way, the rise of ecommerce has contributed to the downfall of traditional sellers in West Virginia.

The authors of the bill acknowledge that “government should not attempt to pick winners and losers in our economic system.” However, they find the preservation of storefront businesses to be “of critical importance” to the communities they serve.

In addition to providing goods and services, brick-and-mortar stores employ the people of West Virginia and contribute to the local tax base. The bill states: “The quality of life for our citizens is severely impacted by these stuttered businesses and commercial areas.” It is, therefore, a “vital government function” to attempt to preserve them.

The 2% impact fee would apply to “each internet transaction,” defined as “any retail purchase initiated using internet or telephone that is delivered to the purchaser’s residence, place of business or a location other than the premises of the sales location by delivery of the U.S. Post Office or by a mail or package delivery service.” Online sales originating in the state as well as those from other states that are subject to West Virginia sales tax would be subject to the fee. The fee wouldn’t apply to sellers not obligated to collect sales tax.

All proceeds from the fee would go toward the yet-to-be-established Storefront Business Preservation Fund, to be administered by the West Virginia Development Office. If the bill becomes law, collected monies will fund the preservation, protection, and enhancement of retail storefronts throughout the state, as well as downtown retail businesses adversely impacted by internet sales. It could also help create jobs at physical retail spaces, which in turn would generate state and local tax revenue and “preserve our traditional culture and institutions.”