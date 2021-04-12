Summer sales tax holiday on the table in Wisconsin

A bill seeking to establish a summer sales tax holiday is moving through the Wisconsin Legislature. If approved, it could help boost sales at amusement parks, arcades, brewpubs, movie theaters, restaurants, and taverns — businesses devastated by restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The tax-free period proposed in Assembly Bill 242 would run from June 1 through August 31, 2021. During that time, sales of tangible personal property and taxable services by qualifying businesses would be exempt from Wisconsin’s state sales and use tax, as well as applicable local sales and use taxes (i.e., county sales and use tax, resort sales and use tax, local exposition district food and beverage tax). The temporary exemption would not apply to admissions to activities or events.

Only businesses classified as a qualifying business under the North American Industry Classification System would be eligible for the temporary sales and use tax exemption. However, businesses classified otherwise on or before March 1, 2021, could apply to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for the appropriate classification, in a yet-to-be-determined process.

Speaking in support of the measure, Representative Gae Magnafici urged colleagues to help “incentivize customers to visit these once flourishing industries.” Representative Patrick Snyder said it could boost over 11,000 businesses. And Representative Scott Krug said the proposed sales tax holiday is a type of stimulus that “should generate a little more business than would ordinarily occur, just for a time. It’s brilliant.”